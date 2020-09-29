Fillmore Central/ Exeter-Milligan/Friend takes runner-up at conference

DAVID CITY – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers softball team took runner-up at the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament at David City on Saturday.
FC/EM/F, the No. 2 seed of the tournament, began the day with a 9-7 win over No. 3 seed Milford. In the tournament championship the Panthers ran into the buzzsaw that is Class C No. 1-rated Fairbury, however. The Jeffs needed only four innings to win 10-0 and claim the conference title.
FC/EM/F improved to 12-11 after Saturday’s action and hosted Adams Central on Monday night.
FC/EM/F 9,
Milford 7
The Panthers’ offense was consistent to start, scoring two runs in the first couple innings before erupting for five in the third.
During that stretch, Megan Rumery and Kelsi Gaston both hit an RBI in the first while Jackie Schelkopf hit a two-run single in the second.
FC/EM/F was nursing a one-run lead, 4-3, heading into the bottom of the third, but the five-run frame gave the Panthers a 9-3 edge. Kaili Head smashed a lead-off home run while Faith Engle hit an RBI single. Gaston and Head showed a good eye at the plate and both drew a bases-loaded walk, too.
Milford made things interesting late, scoring one in the fourth and three in the sixth, but the FC/EM/F pitchers – Lilly Ellison and Amy Lauby – and defense held the rally in check to defend lead.
Lauby struck out three batters and gave up four earned runs off eight hits. Lauby struck out one batter and gave up two hits.
Milford outhit FC/EM/F 10-7. The Panthers were led at the plate Schelkopf and Engle, who both had two hits. Schelkopf, Rumery, Gaston and Head all had two RBIs in the win.
“Milford is a solid team and for us to put a quality effort together in this game was definitely positive,” FC/EM/F head coach Aaron Lauby said. “We have been a bit short handed for a few weeks and we were again this weekend, so we had some girls step up and contribute in new positions and roles.
“Vanessa Lukes did a great job in her role and it was nice to get Faith Engle back after a multiple-game absence. We need everyone to play well in their roles if we want to make the season last as long as possible.”
No. 1 Fairbury 10, FC/EM/F 0
The Jeffs improved to 19-6 with the victory and outhit FC/EM/F 13-1.
Schelkopf had lone hit off Fairbury pitcher Jami Mans, a single in the first.
Fairbury scored two runs in the first and three each in the third and fourth innings.
“It’s quite an achievement for this group to have the opportunity to play for a conference championship,” Coach Lauby said. “Fairbury is a top team and we tried to keep their bats off-balance and for the first 2 ½ innings we were in it, but they were able to have that big inning and with their level of pitching we dug ourselves too big of a hole to get out of.
“We know if we are going to be successful we have to score run for run with some of these teams,” he added. “We weren’t able to do it this game. I’m still very proud of our girls and what we have done up to this point. We still have three games before districts to try to get as improved and healthy as we can and then let’s just see what we can do.”
Centennial takes fourth
The Centennial Broncos also competed at the SNC tournament and began their day with a 9-4 win over Wilber-Clatonia.
Centennial lost its next two games to Fairbury, 4-2, and Milford, 6-3, to seal a fourth-place finish. The Broncos are now 6-18.
Centennial 9,
Wilber-Clatonia 4
Centennial’s Maddie Avery and Savannah Horne led the Broncos at the plate with two hits each while Kailey Ziegler led the team with two RBIs. Six other players – Horne, Avery, Halley Heidtbrink, Rylee Menze, Morgan Steckly and Kierra Green – all chipped in with one RBI as well.
Horne pitched all seven innings and struck out four batters while giving up just two earned runs and 10 hits.
No. 1 Fairbury 4, Centennial 2
In the tight loss to Fairbury, the game was a 2-all tie until the bottom of the fifth when the Jeffs scored two runs – those proved to be the winning scores.
Daylee Dey, Green, Avery and Ziegler all recorded a hit against Fairbury. Green had a double and led the team with two RBIs.
Ziegler was in the circle and struck out three while giving up two earned runs and seven hits.
Milford 6,
Centennial 3
The Broncos led 3-2 at the end of the third, but Milford wound up outscoring Centennial 4-0 the rest of the way.
Halle Kinnett led Centennial with two hits while Menze, Heidtbrink and Ziegler all had one. Ziegler’s was a double and she finished with two RBIs while Heidtbrink had one.
Horne pitched five innings and recorded four Ks with three walks. She gave up seven hits and four earned runs.
