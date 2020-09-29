Fillmore Central/ Exeter-Milligan/Friend takes runner-up at conference

Lauby struck out three batters and gave up four earned runs off eight hits. Lauby struck out one batter and gave up two hits.

Milford outhit FC/EM/F 10-7. The Panthers were led at the plate Schelkopf and Engle, who both had two hits. Schelkopf, Rumery, Gaston and Head all had two RBIs in the win.

“Milford is a solid team and for us to put a quality effort together in this game was definitely positive,” FC/EM/F head coach Aaron Lauby said. “We have been a bit short handed for a few weeks and we were again this weekend, so we had some girls step up and contribute in new positions and roles.

“Vanessa Lukes did a great job in her role and it was nice to get Faith Engle back after a multiple-game absence. We need everyone to play well in their roles if we want to make the season last as long as possible.”

No. 1 Fairbury 10, FC/EM/F 0

The Jeffs improved to 19-6 with the victory and outhit FC/EM/F 13-1.

Schelkopf had lone hit off Fairbury pitcher Jami Mans, a single in the first.

Fairbury scored two runs in the first and three each in the third and fourth innings.