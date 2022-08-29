Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend goes 2-0 at home quad

GENEVA - The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers won the first two games of their home quad on Saturday, before the rains came and washed out the third game.

The Panthers picked up the 10-0 win over the Raymond Central Mustangs behind a three-hitter from Amy Lauby.

It took some late inning heroics to top Southern/Diller-Odell as the Panthers trailed 4-2, before scoring three times in the bottom of the fifth for the 5-4 win.

FCEMF 10, Raymond Central 0

Junior Amy Lauby held the Mustangs scoreless as she scattered three hits and struck out five in the 10-0 shutout.

The Panthers were led offensively by Kaili Head who went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI; Faith Engle had two hits in three at bats and drove in three runs while Ashley Braun was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the sophomore also hit her first home run.

FCEMF led 1-0 at the end of the first, 6-0 thorough two complete innings and added three in the third and one in the fourth to end the game via the 10-run rule.

Raymond Central’s Miley McCoy, Jordyn Harris and Vika Novoselov all had one hit each.

"We got off to a nice start on the day with a great team win. Really happy with how we played defense as it really complimented our pitching,” commented head coach Aaron Lauby. “If we can get outs other than just our pitchers getting strikeouts it will pay off huge down the road. Ashley Braun hit her first home run on the season.”

FCEMF 5, Southern/Diller-Odell 4

The Panthers took a 2-0 lead at the end of one inning and that is where the score stood until Southern D/O scored four times in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead.

The Panthers responded with three in the bottom of the fifth and the game ended at that point due to the field becoming unplayable due to the heavy rain.

The wet conditions in the latter part of the game really made playing conditions tough.

"It was a really competitive game for three innings and then the rain came down. To have to play in those conditions was not ideal but proud of our girls for competing through it,” said Lauby. “Bailey Hafer ended up having the key game winning hit in the bottom of the fifth inning to allow us to be given credit for the victory as that was the last full completed inning of the game before the rain made the field unplayable. Faith Engle and Kaili Head homered to help give us enough runs."

The Panthers finished with seven hits as Head was 2 for 3 with one RBI and she hit her third home run of the season. Engle was 1 for 3 and she also homered in the win and she drove in two runs. Sophomore Bailey Hafer was 1 for 3 and her safety was the game winner.

Lauby pitched five innings, she gave up eight hits and two of the four runs allowed were unearned. She had eight strikeouts in the win.

FCEMF returns to the diamond at Southern Valley tonight.