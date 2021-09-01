Fillmore Central etc. downs Southern Valley in softball

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers had just six hits Tuesday night, but the defense was consistent and sophomore pitcher Amy Lauby held Southern Valley/Alma scoreless after giving up two runs in the top of the first.

After SVA took the 2-0 lead, FCEMF responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning and never looked back as they improved their record to 3-5 with the 10-2 six inning win.

In the bottom of the first, SVA’s starting pitcher Emma Joppa hit two batters and sophomore Lilly Ellison doubled in a run. Two more came in on walks and a third via hit by pitch.

The Panthers added to their lead in the third with two runs on RBI singles by Abby Nichols and Ellison and in the sixth plated three more runs, two on a Nichols single to end the game by the eight-run rule.

"It was rewarding to win tonight because the girls have really had a good work ethic and tempo at practices. We weren't clean defensively tonight but we responded so much better to mistakes than we have been,” commented FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby after the win. “Amy Lauby set the tone for us from the circle, and we were able to make the plays that have to be made on a consistent basis defensively.”