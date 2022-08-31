 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Fillmore Central drops 3-0 match at Superior

  • Updated
  • 0

SUPERIOR – Behind 5-9 junior Teegan Duncan the Superior Wildcats improved to 2-0 on Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep of the Fillmore Central Panthers in Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball.

Superior won the match by scores of 25-19, 25-15, 25-18.

The Panthers fall to 0-5 on the year.

Superior was led by Duncan who smashed 20 kills on 25 of 29 swings and as a team the Wildcats produced 40 kills on 75 of 97 attacks with a .186 hitting percentage.

The Wildcats serve game was also on point as they had 14 team aces with Madison Heusinkvelt the team leader with five and Duncan added four.

On defense, Hallie Bergen finished with 15 digs while Duncan and Atlee Kobza had 12 each.

The Wildcats’ Ella Gardner had 28 set assists.

No team or individual stats were available for the Panthers.

Fillmore Central continues its early season road swing tonight at David City.

