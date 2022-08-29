 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Grand Central Foods Sports

Fillmore Central ‘D’ stops David City cold in 27-0 win

  • 0

GENEVA - The Fillmore Central Panther defense put up a defensive wall Friday night holding the David City Scouts to just 103 yards of total offense.

The Panther offense rolled up 367 yards and raced to the 27-0 win over the Scouts on opening night for both teams in prep football.

The first quarter was scoreless, but the hosts didn’t wait long into the second quarter to get on the board as Luke Kimbrough went over from 3 yards out and the kick by Dylan Gewecke made it 7-0 with 9:14 to play in the half.

The Panthers would add another score with 2:28 to play in the first half when Kade Cooper ran it in from 3 yards out and the Panthers went to the break, up 13-0.

Two fourth quarter touchdowns of 3 yards by Kimbrough and a Cooper 5-yard rush put the game away.

The ground game was led by Keegan Theobald with 103 yards on 13 carries while Kimbrough finished with 66 yards on 16 attempts. On the receiving end, Jayden Wolf had two catches for 41 yards.

People are also reading…

Of the Panthers’ 367 yards of offense, 254 were on the ground.

On defense the leading tackler was Hunter Lukes with 10 total tackles; Wolf added nine and Kimbrough finished with eight.

Fillmore Central (1-0) will be back in action Thursday night as they host Milford.

David City (0-1) 0 0 0 0-0

Fillmore Central (1-0) 0 13 0 14-27

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Scott Frost speaks after 31-28 loss to Northwestern

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News