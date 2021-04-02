Fillmore Central competes in Hebron at Thayer Central Invite

HEBRON - The Fairbury Jeffs won the girls portion of the Thayer Central Invite on Thursday, while the Lincoln Christian Crusaders took the boys title.
Fillmore Central scored 15 points on the girls side to finish in 10th place and the Panther boys racked up 51 points for fifth.
Fairbury finished with 92 points, second was Superior with 78 and rounding out the top three was Sutton with 73.
Lincoln Christian edged Thayer 79-75 as they scored eight points in the final event of the day, the 4x400 relay, to erase what was a 75-71 Thayer Central lead. Taking third place was Sutton with 64.
The only event win for either of the Fillmore Central teams was the 4x800 boys relay where the Panther team of Garrett Nichols, Hunter Verhage, Aiden Hinrichs and De Maciel trimmed 16 seconds off their time from the Fairbury Invite with a clocking of 8:55.23.
Nichols added eight points when he finished second in the 1600 (4:51.18); Connor Asche was second in the shot put (46-8 ½) and Connor Nun cleared 13-feet in the pole vault to take the runner-up spot.
The Panthers scored in 11 of the 17 events as the rest of the scoring was; De Maciel fourth in the 800 (2:13.17); Hinrichs sixth in the 800 (2:18.79); the 4x400 relay took fourth (3:52.06). Eli Myers was fifth in the high jump, fifth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 300 intermediate hurdles.
In the triple jump, Keegan Theobald was fifth and Luke Kimbrough sixth with jumps of 36-6 ½ and 35-9 respectively. In the 400, Austin Wurtz was sixth with a time of 57.98.
Fillmore Central’s girls’ scored 10 of their 15 points in the 1600 meter run as Teneal Barbur was third with a time of 13:52.59 and teammate Halle Verhage was fourth with a clocking of 13:57.75.
The only other points also came in one event. Claire Kimbrough was fourth in the triple jump (30-3 ½) and Lilly Srajhans was sixth with a mark of 29-8 ½.
Fillmore Central travels to Hastings next Thursday for the Adams Central Invite scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m.
Girls team scores-1.Fairbury 92; 2.Superior 78; 3.Sutton 73; 4.Thayer Central 65; 5T.Sandy Creek 52; 5T.Lincoln Christian 52; 7.Johnson County Central 32; 8.BDS 29; 9.Deshler 22; 10.Fillmore Central 15; 11.Harvard 12; 12.Southern 4.
Boys team scores-1. Lincoln Christian 79; 2.Thayer Central 75; 3.Sutton 64; 4.Superior 56; 5.Fillmore Central 51; 6.Fairbury 46; 7.Harvard 35; 8.Sandy Creek 33; 9.Southern 32; 10.BDS 30; 11T.Johnson County Central 13; 11T.Deshler 13.