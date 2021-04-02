Fillmore Central competes in Hebron at Thayer Central Invite

HEBRON - The Fairbury Jeffs won the girls portion of the Thayer Central Invite on Thursday, while the Lincoln Christian Crusaders took the boys title.

Fillmore Central scored 15 points on the girls side to finish in 10th place and the Panther boys racked up 51 points for fifth.

Fairbury finished with 92 points, second was Superior with 78 and rounding out the top three was Sutton with 73.

Lincoln Christian edged Thayer 79-75 as they scored eight points in the final event of the day, the 4x400 relay, to erase what was a 75-71 Thayer Central lead. Taking third place was Sutton with 64.

The only event win for either of the Fillmore Central teams was the 4x800 boys relay where the Panther team of Garrett Nichols, Hunter Verhage, Aiden Hinrichs and De Maciel trimmed 16 seconds off their time from the Fairbury Invite with a clocking of 8:55.23.

Nichols added eight points when he finished second in the 1600 (4:51.18); Connor Asche was second in the shot put (46-8 ½) and Connor Nun cleared 13-feet in the pole vault to take the runner-up spot.