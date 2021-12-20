Fillmore Central boys win one of two in basketball

GENEVA – As Isaiah Lauby carried the load offensively, Fillmore Central split a pair of games this weekend against Adams Central and Wilber-Clatonia. The Panthers were unable to find a consistent secondary scoring threat in a 17-point loss to the Patriots, while Lauby and Keegan Theobald both scored in double figures to power Fillmore Central to a seven-point win over the Wolverines.

Adams Central 58, Fillmore Central 41

Adams Central essentially led from wire to wire Friday, taking a 10-7 lead after eight minutes and outscoring Fillmore Central in all four quarters of a 17-point win.

Lauby poured in 20 points for the Panthers, but it wasn’t nearly enough. Lauby buried seven field goals and drilled a trio of 3-pointers in the game, but he didn’t get much help as nobody else scored more than four points.

Theobald, Luke Kimbrough, Jarin Tweedy and Kade Cooper all scored four points apiece, Carson Asche added three and Jayden Wolf notched two to round out the Fillmore Central scoring effort.

Fillmore Central 43, Wilber-Clatonia 36