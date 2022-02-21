Fillmore Central boys win big over Thayer Central

HEBRON – With the subdistrict tournament just a few days away, the Fillmore Central Panthers went out Friday night and capped the regular season with a 66-41 win in an offensive explosion at Thayer Central in boys SNC hoops.

The Panthers improved to 9-13 on the year. Senior Isaiah Lauby scored 20 points and freshman Dan Stoner added 12 as FC now prepares to take on the No. 1 seed in the C1-9 subdistrict Tuesday night at Adams Central High School.

The Adams Central Patriots are hosting the C1-9, but the Wood River Eagles (18-6) are the No.1 seed and will be taking on the Panthers in the first game at 5:30 p.m.

The other game pits Adams Central (10-13), the No. 3 seed, against the No. 2 seed Gibbon Buffaloes (12-10).

Fillmore Central led 19-13 at the end of the first quarter and continued to build on their lead as they outscored the host Thayer Central Titans in all four periods.

Thayer Central freshman Sam Souerdyke matched Lauby for game-high honors with 20. No other Titan scored more than three points.

Fillmore Central (9-13) 19 12 17 18-66

Thayer Central (8-14) 13 8 8 12-41