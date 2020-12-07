Fillmore Central boys start season with pair of losses

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers boys basketball team began the season 0-2 with a couple weekend losses to Milford on Friday and Fairbury on Saturday.

Fillmore Central fell 63-44 on the road at Milford and dropped its home game with Fairbury 45-28.

Against Milford, Fillmore Central’s Isaiah Lauby scored a team-high 16 points in the game and hit four 3s in the first half. He was held to just two points in the second half as the visiting Eagles ran away with the victory. Riley Hiatt chipped in with 11 points on the night while Garrett Nichols added eight and Keegan Theobald six.

Against Fairbury the Panthers’ offense struggled to get going. Fillmore Central didn’t have a player score in double-digits as Nichols and Hiatt each led with seven points.

Fillmore Central (0-2) will try to get on track this Friday as it hosts St. Paul (2-0). The Panthers will travel to David City (0-0) on Saturday.