Fillmore Central boys roll past Sutton
Fillmore Central boys roll past Sutton

SUTTON – Fillmore Central blanked Sutton in the first quarter Friday night, using a 19-0 run over the game’s first eight minutes to seize control. The Panthers cruised from there, rolling to a 52-30 win and improving to 8-13 on the season.

The Panthers knocked down 16 shots from the floor and drained a trio of 3-pointers in the win. They also connected on 11 of 18 free throws.

Isaiah Lauby scored 10 points – eight in the first half – to pace the Panthers, while Luke Kimbrough notched nine and Jarin Tweedy and Dan Stoner added eight apiece.

Keegan Theobald recorded seven points, Kade Cooper scored six and Jayden Wolf and Carson Asche rounded out Fillmore Central’s scoring with two points each.

