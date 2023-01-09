Fillmore Central boys down Superior 58-39

GENEVA – The hometown Fillmore Central boys scorched the nets early and often against Superior Saturday evening, racking up 15 points in the first quarter and 18 more in the second. After a third-quarter lull, the Panthers exploded for 16 points in the final stanza and rolled past the Wildcats 58-39 in Southern Nebraska Conference action.

Dan Stoner canned 11 shots from the floor and poured in a game-high 23 points, 19 of those coming before the intermission. Jarin Tweedy followed with nine points and Kade Cooper notched six, while Keegan and Kiffin Theobald added four apiece. David Hogglund, Jayden Wolf, Luke Kimbrough and Cooper Schelkopf each tallied two points to round out the scoring.

Team and individual stats for both teams were not available.