Fillmore Central boys down Heartland 55-32

HENDERSON – The Fillmore Central Panthers shot out of the gates Thursday evening, taking a 12-6 lead over Heartland with eight minutes in the books. The Huskies trailed 20-13 at halftime before the Panthers created more separation with a 14-6 run in the third quarter.

Fillmore Central rolled to the finish from there, outscoring the hosts 21-13 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 55-32 win in Southern Nebraska Conference action.

Dan Stoner led the way for the Panthers offensively, pouring in 22 points to lead all scorers with 14 of those coming in the second half. Stoner knocked down 10 shots from the floor and went 2 for 2 at the line.

Behind him, Carson Asche went a perfect 6 for 6 from the stripe and added 12 points while Keegan Theobald tallied 11 as three Panthers finished in double figures.

Jarin Tweedy notched six points for Fillmore Central and Jayden Wolf and Kiffin Theobald rounded out the scoring with two apiece.

The Panthers did not make a 3-pointer in the game but still knocked down 21 shots and went 13 of 16 at the free-throw line.

Heartland, meanwhile, drilled 12 shots from the floor with four treys. Zach Quiring scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to net a team-high 15 points. The senior knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and accounted for half of the Huskies’ 12 total field goals.

Trev Peters and Merrick Maltsberger added seven points each for Heartland, while Hendric Switzer capped the scoring with two.