Fillmore Central boys dispatch Superior in SNC tourney

GENEVA – The Superior Wildcats must have thought the 3-point shot would have to play a pivotal role if the Wildcats were going to advance with a win over Fillmore Central in the first round of the SNC Boys Basketball Tournament on Monday night.

Through three quarters the Wildcats had fired up 20 3-pointers and had hit just three.

With the 3-ball not falling the Panthers pulled away for the 56-42 win to improve to 7-11 on the year.

Fillmore Central will be travel to No. 1 seed Milford tonight.

Fillmore Central stretched out their 13-point halftime lead of 27-14 to 43-20 heading to the final eight minutes.

In the fourth quarter alone, Superior was eight of 21 overall from the field and that included 4 of 16 on 3-point attempts.

With so many 3-pointers, the Panthers held a 42-29 advantage on the boards.

Fillmore Central led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter and by 13 at the break.

FC head coach Derek Reinsch pulled his starters early in the fourth quarter and Superior made the final score a lot closer than it really was as they outscored the Panthers 22-13.