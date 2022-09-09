Fillmore Central boys cross country captures Fairbury title

FAIRBURY – The Fillmore Central boys cross country team used balance on Thursday to capture the team title at the Fairbury invite.

The Panthers never had a runner in the top 10, but used a 12th place finish by sophomores Cooper Schelkopf (19:11.61), a 13th by Ashtin Clark (19:23.56), a 15th from junior Travis Meyer (19:28.05) and capped their scoring with a 30th place from junior Austin Wurtz (20:47.29) to edge Syracuse by five points, 64-69.

McCool Junction was fourth in the team standings as they picked up two top 10 efforts with senior Trent Neville (18:31.32) taking third overall and junior Luke Brugger in 10th with a time of 19:07.29.

“For the boys, we were led by senior Trent Neville who ran a 1.48 second course personal best to finish in third place. He also ran a season best 5k by 36.42 seconds. Our next finisher was junior Luke Brugger who finished in 10th place. Brugger moved up well throughout the race. He was in 17th place at the first mile marker and finished 10th,” McCool Junction head coach Ryan stated. “I love the aggressiveness he showed toward the latter parts of the race. Hopefully as his legs become more responsive, we will be able to get him to go out a bit more aggressively at the get go.”

Rounding out McCool scoring was sophomore Jayden Fuhr in 25th with a clocking of 20:38.46 and freshman Ryan McGowan with a 58th place finish in a time of 22:28.76.

Freeman and McCool Junction each finished with 85 points with Freeman taking third and McCool fourth.

On the girls side it was McCool senior Payton Gerken winning the individual title with a time of 21:17.77.

“For our girls, Payton Gerken ran a great race for us. She ran a 4.09 second course personal best. She won the fifth race of her sterling career as a Mustang and the first of her senior campaign,” said Underwood. “It is extremely difficult to win a cross country race, especially at a 16 team meet. To think that Payton has won five meets throughout her career, including a few district championships, is a tribute to the fine runner she is.”

The next score was posted by freshman Claire Brugger with a 26:16.97 for 21st; junior Sara Weisheit was 25th with a time of 26:50.07 and in 37th was freshman Sydney Huber with a clocking of 28:45.06.

The only girl to compete for the Panthers was junior Hallie Verhage as she finished in 18th place with a time of 25:54.55.

“Freshman Claire Brugger just missed out on a medal by finishing in 21st place. She moved up from 47th early in the race, to 35th mid race, before finishing in 21st. So she really did a strong job of attacking from behind. Junior Sara Weisheit made similar moves with Brugger throughout the race,” explained Underwood. “Those two moving up so well together, really helped us crack the top 4 in the team race. Brugger ran a 20.24 second 5k personal best and Weisheit ran a 1:08.22 season 5k personal best.”

We also got a strong effort from freshman Sydney Huber who finished in 37th place in her first scoring outing of her career. In only the second 5k of her career, she knocked 2:28.44 off of her 5k time ran at Superior last week.

Auburn, the No. 9 rated team in Class C girls according to the NXCCA rankings, won the team title with a score of 19, second went to Beatrice with 46, third was Tri-County with a 48 and the Mustangs were fourth in the 16 team field with 59.

McCool Junction and Fillmore Central will compete next Thursday at the Fillmore Central invite at Hidden Hills Golf Course in Geneva. Also joining McCool and FC will be Centennial.

“Next week we will see a lot of top notch competition again at the Fillmore Central Invite on the Hidden Hills Country Club course in Geneva,” Underwood added. “Some of the top Class C and D talent in southeast and south-central Nebraska will be present.”

Girls team scoring-1.Auburn 19; 2.Beatrice 46; 3.Tri-County 48; 4.McCool Junction 58; 5.Freeman 91; 6.Blue Hill-Red Cloud 101; 7.Lincoln Christian 109.

Boys team scoring-1.Fillmore Central 64; 2.Syracuse 69; 3.Freeman 85; 4.McCool Junction 85; 5.Auburn 86; 6.Franklin 88; 7.Beatrice 89; 8.Tri-County 105; 9.Falls City 118; 10.Weeping Water 125; 11.Fairbury 175; 12.Lincoln Christian 212; 13.Blue Hill/-Red Cloud 261.