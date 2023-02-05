UTICA – The Fillmore Central boys already entered Saturday night’s Southern Nebraska Conference title game shorthanded after leading scorer Dan Stoner went down with an injury in a semifinal win over Sandy Creek. However, the Panthers refused to fold.

After climbing their way back from a slow start, Keegan Theobald buried a go-ahead trey with 22 seconds left in overtime to guide the Panthers to a 46-45 victory and the school’s second conference title.

“They made a lot of plays right out of the gate. Something we had talked about was the team that settles in first and gets their feet under us is going to be the team that really puts themselves in a great position, but credit our kids for keeping their composure and staying with it,” Fillmore Central head coach Derek Reinsch said. “Our run at the end of the second quarter was so, so key. When the third quarter came, I thought our defense was really good. We played almost the entire third quarter with the lead, and that let us get a little comfortable. We just didn’t hit enough shots to put it away in regulation, but we were finally able to in OT.”

Early on, it appeared David City was on its way to a blowout victory. The Scouts knocked down their first four field goals and canned six of their first eight shots as they raced out to a 15-5 lead after eight minutes.

During the quarter break, Reinsch gathered the team in the huddle in the hopes of calming the early jitters.

“My biggest message to them was you’re not guaranteed to ever get back again, and if we’re going to start chipping away and doing this, it has to start now, one possession at a time,” he said after the game. “There is no 10, 12, 13-point bucket. It felt like we were nervous and rattled and I was getting a little animated just trying to get them to calm down and snap out of it because for so long, nobody wanted to make a mistake. Everyone was so tentative, and that’s not the way we play our best basketball.”

Early in the second quarter, the Scouts maintained control with a 10-8 run. The scoreboard still read David City 25, Fillmore Central 13 with two minutes to go until halftime, but the Panthers weren’t done yet.

Carson Asche tallied his second bucket of the stanza with 1:34 left in the half, Luke Kimbrough canned a second-chance trey and Theobald followed with his third triple of the half as Fillmore Central used an 8-0 run over the final 94 seconds to cut the deficit to four points at the intermission.

“We were kind of nervous in the beginning when they got out to that lead, but we settled in, we played our style of basketball and ultimately we got back into it and made it a ballgame,” Theobald said. “It was a battle, and we had some injuries but we had some guys step up big-time tonight. We battled a lot of adversity and in the end, we got it done. That’s all that matters.”

Fillmore Central carried its momentum into the third stanza, where a 12-4 run put the Panthers on top 33-29 with eight minutes remaining. The two sides traded blows back and forth down the stretch, but a couple Panther miscues allowed David City to tie the game on a Brock Dubbs bucket with 15 seconds left in regulation.

The Panthers turned the ball over on their final possession, but the Scouts did not get a shot off before the buzzer as the contest went to overtime. Theobald opened the extra period with a bucket to give Fillmore Central a lead with 2:21 left, but the Scouts answered back with a basket of their own and then drew a charge on the other end.

Clatyon Zavodny capitalized, netting his second bucket of OT to put David City in front by a pair with 1:01 to play.

Reinsch called a timeout to gather the troops and draw up one final play in the huddle.

“We told them if you have the three we’re going to take it, but you don’t have to have it," he said. "We drew up our strong play. It’s a post screen across working into high-low action with a double off for the three, and we didn’t quite run it right. We forgot to set our final screen, which I was actually hoping to get a drive off of. When that broke down we did a good job staying patient, looking for a good look. Nobody forced, we had a couple opportunities to force a shot, but the kids stayed in rhythm and Keegan just saw a little bit of an opening, stepped back and knocked it down.”

As the seconds ticked down, Theobald set his feet and let the ball fly, finding nothing but net on the way down for a go-ahead 3-ball with 22 seconds left.

David City got one last look with 2.7 seconds on the clock, but the three clanked off the iron and bounced to the hardwood, sealing the Panthers’ 46-45 win.

Despite missing their leading scorer, the Panthers shot 18 of 47 (38.3%) from the floor and 6 of 17 (35.3%) from three. However, they made just 4 of 12 free throws.

Theobald led the way with a team-high 15 points on 5 of 12 shooting, including 4 of 9 from downtown. Asche played with four fouls from early in the third quarter onward but still knocked down 4 of 6 shots and finished with 10 points.

Behind them, Kade Cooper tallied six points, Jarin Tweedy netted five, Cooper Schelkopf recorded four and Luke Kimbrough finished with three. Kiffin Theobald and David Hagglund capped the scoring with two and one points, respectively.

“Those guys, I couldn’t be more proud of them. It took us so long to find our identity to start the year, we found it and then Dan leaves and now we have to do it in a night,” Reinsch said. “For those kids, they came over to the bench and they said ‘I want the ball, give me the ball, give me the shot.’ I started seeing guys that stepped up in the moment and wanted it.”

David City shot 47.2% (17 of 36) from the floor but struggled from deep. After burying two of their first three 3-pointers, the Scouts went just 1 of 10 the rest of the way. David City also went just 8 of 15 from the line.

Dubbs led all scorers with 18 points in the loss, while Zavodny added 11 for the Scouts.

Fillmore Central helped offset a worse shooting night by out-rebounding David City 25-23, including 14-7 on the offensive glass. The Panthers also forced 12 turnovers while giving the ball away eight times themselves. Keegan Theobald led the way defensively with six boards and three steals.

The Panthers had only appeared in the finals twice before, winning it all in 2004 and falling to Milford in 2016, so Reinsch said his messaging to the team throughout the week centered on writing their own history.

Fillmore Central did just that Saturday night, overcoming adversity to write the program’s second SNC title into the record books.

“It’s all I’ve ever wanted for four years now,” Keegan Theobald said. “I’ve had some rough seasons, but it’s all worth it now. It’s all worth it now. I’m on top of the world right now.”