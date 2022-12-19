Fillmore Central boys best Wolverines at home

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central boys made a 10-point halftime lead hold up for a 52-46 victory over the Wolverines in green from Wilber-Clatonia.

The win was the Panthers’ second against four losses in the young season. Wilber-Clatonia dropped a notch to 2-4.

Panther sophomore Dan Stoner opened game scoring and when Jarin Tweedy, another talented sophomore, planted an offensive board in the string it was 4-zip Fillmore Central out of the gate.

A Wolverine three made it a one-pointer until Tweedy drove to the rim and finished, 6-3. Wilber-Clatonia tied it 6-all, but in short order a three from senior Keegan Theobald had the home team up by double, 12-6. A soaring, twisting, circus drive from Tweedy made the first-quarter scoreboard read 16-10 Panthers.

But not so fast. A Wolverine trey with 6:45 left until halftime knotted it up at 18-18.

The tide turned again beginning with a way-out-there 3-pointer from Kiffin Theobald with 4:30 left until intermission. That sparked a remarkable 11-0 run by the Panthers to a cushion of 29-18, the last three points of which were delivered by another Theobald three.

A layup off the break in the final five ticks of the first-half clock from Tweedy sent his team to the locker room up 10, 31-21.

Stoner plated a two to put the Panthers up 33-25 in the early going of the third, but a three from the Wolverines cinched it up again to 33-28.

Stoner and Jayden Wolf scored a pair of 2-pointers, 37-28, but again a Wilber-Clatonia three, this time by Ashton Pulliam, a 6-2 senior, intervened, 37-31. Pulliam did not hit a 2-pointer or toe the line even once in the game, yet shared game-high honors with 15 points hitting five of his team’s eight made threes.

The third period ended 42-33 Panthers thanks in large part to a jumper then an offensive rebound bucket by junior Kade Cooper in the waning minutes.

Stoner’s two to open fourth-period scoring had his squad up by 11, 44-33, but again a pesky trey from the Wolverines complicated the issue and cut Fillmore-Central’s advantage to six, 46-40. The visitors cut that deficit in half with a pair of free throws, 47-44, that sent hearts racing among the Panther faithful.

In the final 2:30 that followed, Stoner drove the baseline and Tweedy hit three of four gift shots, his only trips to the line on the night. That sealed the deal when Wilber-Clatonia was left no choice but to foul.

“Anytime you get a conference win it’s a great night,” said Panther coach Derek Reinsch, admitting “it was not a Picasso. We lost their shooter too many times because of loss of communication. We didn’t do a good job of talking and touching on defense.”

A youth movement appears to be brewing on Reinsch’s roster where senior leaders Keegan Theobald and Jayden Wolf are surrounded by a diverse group of four sophomores and six juniors.

As the season plays out the coach predicts, “We will be more well-rounded as a unit.”

Scoring in addition to Stoner and Tweedy was six each from Keegan Theobald, Kiffin Theobald and Cooper, five by Carson Asche and a third-quarter basket from Wolf.

At the line Fillmore Central was 10 of 18. The Wolverines found their way to the line just 10 times by comparison, yet converted all but two.

The Panthers travel to St. Cecilia tonight.

Score by Quarters:

Wilber-Clatonia (2-4) 9, 11, 12, 15 – 46

Fillmore Central (2-4) 16, 15, 11, 11 - 52