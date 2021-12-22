 Skip to main content
Fillmore Central boys all short vs. St. Cecilia
GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers could not find enough offense Tuesday night and came up short against Hastings St. Cecilia in a 43-30 final in boys non-conference action.

The Blue Hawks (6-1) opened a 12-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 23-14 at the half.

The Panthers fought back to within six points at 31-25 through the first 24 minutes, but could not get any closer as the Blue Hawks won the fourth quarter 12-5.

St. Cecilia was led in scoring by Brayden Schropp with 15 and Carson Kudlacek with 12. All of Kudlacek’s scoring came on four 3-pointers, while Schropp dropped a pair of threes. St. Cecilia was 6 of 11 at the free throw line.

The Panthers were paced in scoring by senior Isaiah Lauby with 15 and Carson Asche added six. Lauby had all three of the Panthers’ 3-pointers in the game. They were 3 of 7 at the foul line.

Fillmore Central (2-5) will face Fullerton at 5:15 on Monday in the opening round of the Shelby-Rising Holiday Tournament.

Hastings St. Cecilia (6-1) 12 11 8 12-43

Fillmore Central (2-5) 5 9 11 5-30

