Fillmore Central bounces W-C in volleyball
WILBER – After losing the first set on Thursday night 25-17 at Wilber-Clatonia, the Fillmore Central Panthers bounced back to win the second 25-22.

The Wolverines won the next two sets 25-20 and 25-13 for the 3-1 win in regular season Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball.

Fillmore Central was led by Lilly Srajhans with 20 assists, Reyna Hafer added eight kills and Angie Schademann collected 10 digs.

Fillmore Central will take on Sutton in their first round game at the Centennial Invite today.

