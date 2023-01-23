Fillmore Central bounces back with 11-point win at Elmwood-Murdock

GENEVA – A 35-24 scoring advantage coupled with a 13-7 first quarter run helped the Tri-County Trojans to pick up the 61-48 win at Fillmore Central in boys basketball Friday night.

The Panthers (8-7) bounced back Saturday with a 65-54 win on the road at Elmwood Murdock.

Tri County 61, Fillmore 48

The Tri-County Trojans were led by senior Carter Seims with 18 points, while junior Caden Bales and senior Andrew Sasse added 12 each.

Tri-County used a 16-12 run to open the 10-point, 29-19 halftime lead and got even more separation on the scoreboard with a 19-12 run in the third quarter.

Fillmore Central chipped off a few points in the fourth quarter outscoring the Trojans 17-13, but it was way too little to make a dent.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Keegan Theobald with 18 and Dan Stoner added 11 points. Theobald had four of the team’s five 3-pointers and the Panthers were 5 of 8 at the line.

TC (14-2) hit 53% from the field with 26 of 49 shots falling and that included 7 of 17 on 3-pointers.

Fillmore Central 65, Elmwood-Murdock 54

Stoner led the win as he scored 20 points and the Panthers erased a 14-12 first quarter deficit at Elmwood-Murdock on Saturday.

Fillmore Central led at the half 25-22 and put up 40 second half points to Elmwood-Murdock’s 32 on their way to the win.

Along with Stoner’s 20, Jarin Tweedy and Kiffin Theobald added 10 each.

The Knights were led by Henry Coleman with a team-high 19 points while Nate Rust chipped in with 10. The Knights connected on three 3-pointers and were 15 of 26 at the free throw line.

FC hit four treys and were 12 of 17 at the free throw line.

The Panthers are in action tonight at Centennial.