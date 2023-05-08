GENEVA – If you take a glance at the results and records from the Fillmore Central High School athletic department over the past few years, it won't take long for one last name to stand out: Schademann.

Senior Alex Schademann has turned in an illustrious prep career for the Panthers on both the wrestling mats and the golf links, but he’s not alone – his younger sister Angie, a sophomore, is a three-sport standout in volleyball, wrestling and track and field.

The siblings’ athleticism comes naturally. While their mother Rudee was not very involved in athletics, their father Kevin did a little bit of everything – cross country, football, basketball, golf – before graduating from Geneva in 1977, roughly 23 years before the district consolidated with Fairmont around the turn of the millennium to form Fillmore Central.

“He taught us that if we were going to commit ourselves to something, there wasn’t any halfway-effort type of thing. You were going to give it your all, and sports is a lot more fun when you win,” Alex said of their dad. “Not to say that winning is the only thing that matters, but that’s what we’re working towards and what we’re striving for, and that’s what he taught us to think like from a very early age in our sports.”

Kevin Schademann’s fondness for golf also trickled down to his children. Alex said golf was the first sport he took to a competitive level, while Angie played when she was younger before eventually being pulled away by other sports.

It was also their dad’s idea to get Angie involved in gymnastics during elementary school. The sophomore continues to compete with Discover gymnastics in York in addition to her high-school endeavors at Fillmore Central.

When Alex was in elementary school – either kindergarten or first grade, he said – he brought home a wrestling flier and asked his dad if he could try the sport out.

“He’s one of those guys that if you want to do it, as long as you give 100%, he’s fully behind you, supporting you,” Alex said. “That’s really how I got into it, and I guess from the moment I stepped on the mat I realized I really had a knack for it and I really liked how the sport was set up, ‘mano a mano’ versus another person.”

That decision sparked what would become a lengthy and successful career on the mats for Alex, who won 113 of 115 matches during his junior and senior seasons en route to back-to-back state titles, the first two-time champ in Fillmore Central history.

He went a perfect 55-0 last winter, with his 11-5 decision over Bishop Neumann’s Cade Liermann in the Class C title bout at 138 pounds marking career win No. 200.

Alex’s senior season was made even more memorable by the Panthers’ addition of girls wrestling to their sports offerings, meaning Alex and Angie got to compete for Fillmore Central wrestling at the same time.

“It meant a lot to me, to be in the same room as my brother and be training with him because I’ve always looked up to him,” Angie said. “Putting myself in the position that he’s been in through his younger years, on the mat and doing the stuff he does, that’s pretty special to me.”

For Alex, the season was even sweeter because it was his last ride on the mats, one that gave him a chance to show his younger sister the ropes as she began her own wrestling journey.

“For me, it’s knowing that someone else was going through it with you, someone else was putting in the work,” he said. “They’re going through the two-hour, sweating it out practices. You aren’t just in it alone, and you know you have teammates but to come home and be able to talk about it and really just lift each other up, it was great. It definitely contributed to my success, and I hope that I contributed to hers.”

Alex’s senior season marked the end of his competitive wrestling career, as he signed a letter of intent to play golf for Nebraska Wesleyan at the next level.

“It was probably the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, because college athletics is taking it to the next level and you really only have time to devote yourself to one area of interest,” he said. “I love both of the sports, and I had a lot of success in wrestling as well. At the end of the day, it was kind of just looking at the offers we were getting for both sports and looking at what decision would also allow me to pursue my academic career as best as I wanted to, and I thought that golf was going to be able to do that for me.”

“I’m excited to see him really grow into the Wesleyan team,” Angie added. “I think he’s going to love it there, and I’m excited to see him begin this next chapter of his golf career because I know how much he loves the sport.”

Before Alex moves on in his athletic journey, however, he’s making the most out of the end of his senior golf season. He fired a 78 at the Southern Nebraska Conference meet on May 4, taking home the silver medal after winning a three-man playoff.

Alex should also contend for the Class C state title once again after finishing as the runner-up in 2021 and finishing in a three-way tie for third last spring, one stroke out of a championship playoff.

As a sophomore, Angie still has a little bit of time before worrying about her own college decision, but the youngest Schademann said she’d like to pursue track at the next level because it’s her favorite season.

Angie pole vaults for the Panthers, clearing 10-6 at state last spring to take home a seventh-place medal as a freshman. She’s off to an even better start this year, taking home the conference title in the event at the SNC meet in late April and setting a personal best at 11 feet at the Fillmore Central invite on May 4.

With two years still remaining in her high school career, Angie isn’t afraid to dream big for her junior and senior seasons. Specifically, she’s eyeing a state berth in wrestling next winter after coming up just shy of a trip to Omaha this year. On the track, she hopes to add a state title to her resume in the pole vault by the time she graduates.

“I grew up seeing Alex get all his recognition, and that’s all I wanted when I got to high school. I was like 'I’m going to be the best at the sport that I’m out for,'” Angie said. “I wanted to be as good as him, and of course we do different sports, but I was trying to excel and really just be up there with him with the recognition and the success.”

For all their high school highlights, both Alex and Angie said it meant a little bit more to be able to do it for their dad’s alma mater.

“I know when I was younger, judging how well a golf round went was judging my dad’s reaction after the round. I think we both share success with him,” Alex said. “He enjoys our success just as much as we do. It feels good to not only be proud of myself, but to know that he’s proud of me. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters.”

“It’s really special – I mean, he’s our biggest supporter,” Angie added. “If we want to go have an extra practice or something, he’s there to drive us. He truly only wants us to succeed, and it makes us very happy when he gets to see us do that.”

For a little bit longer, both siblings will carry the Schademann torch in Panthers athletics together before Alex heads east to Lincoln and Nebraska Wesleyan for the next step in his golf journey, while Angie spends the next two years writing the final chapters of the family legacy at Fillmore Central.

Just as Angie will be keeping an eye on Alex’s career with the Prairie Wolves, her older brother will be intently following the final two years of her high school career.

“I found my areas of interest very young; everyone knew that, and I pursued them pretty adamantly from the beginning. Angie took the time to explore her options, and I never had a doubt that whatever it was she finally ended up on, she was going to be great at it,” he said. “It just took her a little while to find it, and now that she has pole vault and she has girls wrestling, I am beyond excited to see how the next two years goes for her because the sky’s the limit.”