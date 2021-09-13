Fillmore Central and Co. softball wins one of three

COZAD – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend softball team went 1-2 at the Cozad tournament this weekend, beating Minden but falling to Cozad and Lexington.
"We have a tough group of girls. (It) was a long, hot, challenging day,” Panthers head coach Aaron Lauby said. “We lost to Cozad in the semis in a heartbreaking loss, and then had to bounce back right away and play Lexington for third place. Great test of character and they were hurting after that Cozad loss because they wanted to win so badly. I saw some emotions and passion that I have been wanting to see. The want to and effort is there, the result just wasn't.”
FCEMF 10, Minden 3
The Panthers struck first, plating three runs in the bottom of the first inning. FCEMF then blew the game open with a six-run third and cruised to a 10-3 win over Minden in five innings in the opener Saturday.
Juniors Shelby Lawver and Faith Engle both went 2 for 3 with a double at the plate against the Whippets, as the Panthers finished with eight hits for the game. Kaili Head, Abby Nichols, Kelsi Gaston and Olivea Swanson all drove in two runs, while Lawver had one RBI.
Ashley Braun earned the first win of her high school career, as the freshman tossed all five innings and allowed three runs – one earned – on five hits with seven strikeouts.
Cozad 4, FCEMF 3
After two scoreless innings, both teams broke through with three runs in the third. The 3-3 deadlock remained until the bottom of the seventh when Cozad pushed the winning run across to prevail 4-3.
“Great competitive game,” Lauby said. “We had our chances, still struggling to find that key hit with runners in scoring position."
Head recorded two of the Panthers’ three hits and drove in a run, while Gaston hammered a two-RBI double in the third inning.
Sophomore Amy Lauby pitched well in the circle despite the loss, as she went the distance and only allowed one earned run on eight hits and five walks with a strikeout. However, Lauby got no help from the defense as four FCEMF errors lead to three unearned Cozad runs.
Lexington 6, FCEMF 5
Lexington exploded for five runs in the top of the first, but the Panthers hung tough. A four-run fourth inning cut the deficit to 6-5, but FCEMF couldn’t score in the fifth as time ran out and the Minutemen held on for a one-run win.
“After a tough first inning they responded to the challenge. We just ran out of time,” coach Lauby said. “Again, we have to do a better job offensively hitting with runners in scoring position and less than two outs."
The Panthers racked up 10 hits and two walks but only scored five runs. Gaston powered the lineup, as the senior went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Nichols went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and an RBI, while sophomore Lilly Ellison went 1 for 2 with a two-run home run in the fourth inning.
Ellison took the loss for FCEMF, allowing five runs – three earned – on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Braun entered in relief and pitched 3 1/3 innings of one-run ball on four hits with five strikeouts.
The Panthers moved to 6-10 on the year and face a busy week. FCEMF hosts St. Paul and David City Blue River in a tri Monday night and welcomes Central City to town Tuesday night before hitting the road Thursday to take on Polk County and Hastings St. Cecilia.
“They represented their schools and team incredibly well,” Lauby said of his team’s performance this weekend. “They want to be challenged and coached hard. We have a lot of good state rated teams to play against this week. These girls want to play them. I can't predict the result but I can now predict how the girls will compete, and I love that and them."