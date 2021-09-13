Fillmore Central and Co. softball wins one of three

COZAD – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend softball team went 1-2 at the Cozad tournament this weekend, beating Minden but falling to Cozad and Lexington.

"We have a tough group of girls. (It) was a long, hot, challenging day,” Panthers head coach Aaron Lauby said. “We lost to Cozad in the semis in a heartbreaking loss, and then had to bounce back right away and play Lexington for third place. Great test of character and they were hurting after that Cozad loss because they wanted to win so badly. I saw some emotions and passion that I have been wanting to see. The want to and effort is there, the result just wasn't.”

FCEMF 10, Minden 3

The Panthers struck first, plating three runs in the bottom of the first inning. FCEMF then blew the game open with a six-run third and cruised to a 10-3 win over Minden in five innings in the opener Saturday.

Juniors Shelby Lawver and Faith Engle both went 2 for 3 with a double at the plate against the Whippets, as the Panthers finished with eight hits for the game. Kaili Head, Abby Nichols, Kelsi Gaston and Olivea Swanson all drove in two runs, while Lawver had one RBI.