Fillmore Central 11th, York 12th among Fairbury Invite boys field

FAIRBURY – After kicking off their track and field seasons last week at Concordia, the York Dukes and Fillmore Central Panthers returned to action Saturday for the Fairbury Invite.

Neither side factored into the team standings – Fillmore Central scored 15 points and finished 11th while York followed just behind in 12th place with 11 points – but the schools still found some individual success in Fairbury.

Elkhorn North took home the team title with 117 points, 47 clear of runner-up Elkhorn. Seward scored 58 points to place third, Crete finished fourth with 56 and Lincoln Lutheran notched 53 to round out the top five.

Junior Colin Pinneo recorded a pair of fourth-place finishes in distance races for the Dukes. Pinneo crossed the tape in 4:50.30 in the 1600-meter run and 10:49.54 in the 3200. James Bonde and Gabe Zarraga also placed inside the top 10 in the 3200, but neither scored for York.

The Dukes’ other points on Saturday came in the throwing events, as Jude Collingham tossed a 43-10 in the shot put to earn a point with a sixth-place finish and Dalton Snodgrass hurled a 124-10 to place fifth in the discus.

Fillmore Central saw the most success Saturday in the triple jump where three Panthers scored. Sophomore Luke Kimbrough led the way with a fourth-place jump of 38-09 and Keegan Theobald followed just behind, recording a distance of 38-05 to take fifth.

Aiden Hinrichs added another point in the event for the Panthers, placing sixth with a distance of 35-11.

In the high jump, Eli Myers cleared 5-08 on his second attempt but could not make it over the bar at 5-10 and finished fifth.

On the track, Fillmore Central found some success in the relays. The Panthers’ 4x800 relay team of Hinrichs, Cole Nedrow, Ashtin Clark and Cooper Schelkopf crossed the finish line in 9:10.75 and placed fourth.

Isaiah Lauby, Nedrow, Kimbrough and Hinrichs teamed up for a fifth-place finish in the 4x400 relay, clocking in at 3:47.80.

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Antonio Ortiz, Crete, 11.40

110 Hurdles – 1. Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North, 15.46

200 – 1. Caden Denker, David City, 22.44

300 Hurdles – 1. Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North, 41.50

400 – 1. Caden Denker, David City, 52.29

800 – Logan Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:10.95

1600 – 1. Ethan Walters, Elkhorn, 4:44.52; 4. Colin Pinneo, York, 4:50.30

3200 – 1. Nathan Nottingham, Seward, 10:27.47; 4. Colin Pinneo, York, 10:49.54

4x100 – 1. Crete, 44.20

4x400 – 1. Elkhorn North, 3:43.50; 5. Fillmore Central, 3:47.80

4x800 – 1. Seward, 8:38.84; 4. Fillmore Central, 9:10.75

Discus – 1. Seth Schnakenberg, Superior, 153-09; 5. Dalton Snodgrass, York, 124-10

High Jump – 1. Micah Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-07; 5. Eli Myers, Fillmore Central, J5-08

Long Jump – 1. Preston Witulski, Beatrice, 21-07

Pole Vault – 1. Kalen Knott, Seward, 14-00

Shot Put – 1. Jackson Ninete. Elkhorn, 49-06½; 6. Jude Collingham, York, 43-10

Triple Jump – 1. Landon Johnson, Elkhorn North, 40-01½; 4. Luke Kimbrough, Fillmore Central, 38-09; 5. Keegan Theobald, Fillmore Central, 38-05; 6. Aiden Hinrichs, Fillmore Central, 35-11