Figure-8 hot shoes burn up York County Fair track

Big, raucous crowd delights in the action

YORK – The track was fast and so were the 33 cars that showed up to race the figure-8 track Saturday night at the York County Fair.

With the grandstands full to near overflowing, the field was divided into three classes: Open, Compact and Stock.

The Open (unlimited) winner was local driver Collin Demuth of York, quite possibly the toughest out in the sport statewide. Demuth collected $1,000 for the win over a field of 11 cars.

Brian Pribyl was first to the checkers in the Compact feature race. For holding off nine competitors Pribyl pocketed $300.

The Stock division included an even dozen cars with Darren Meinke outlasting them all for the trophy and $500.

The evening’s total purse was $6,000.

Results:

• Open – 1. Collin Demuth, 2. Tyler Winkler, 3. Christ Schweitzer, 4. Toby Beckmann, 5. Matthew Shockey, 6. Christ Wize, 7. Matt Cook, 8. Alex Delarn, 9. Mike Wize, 10. Brad Burnenne, 11. Casey Goertzen.

• Compact – 1. Brian Pribyl, 2. Brian Koranda, 3. Tanner Beckmann, 4. Talan Schaefer, 5. Dalton Burt, 6. Tucker Wiegert, 7. Bryant Bartek, 8. Jacob Hahn, 9. Zach Eckert, 10. Austin Melton.

• Stock – 1. Darren Meinke, 2. AJ Hansen, 3. Mike Wize, 4. Kinser Wiegert, 5. Matt Shockey, 6. Shane Kosisek, 7. Pat Huggins, 8. Chris Wise, 9. Patrick Cook, 10. Evan Kovar, 11. Frank Filipi, 12. Jacob Hahn.