Field set as BDS and E-M girls punch tickets to CRC semis

It was just the opposite however as the McCool Junction girls opened the game on a 14 minute seven second scoring drought and BDS rolled to an impressive 45-21 win to improve to 15-3 on the year.

McCool Junction is now 11-5 as they head to the final two weeks of the regular season.

BDS led 12-0 at the end of the first quarter and as more time elapsed off the clock without any points, frustration was setting in on the Mustangs.

BDS hammered the ball inside to 6-3 junior JessaLynn Hudson and she responded with nine of her game-high 13 points in the first half as the Eagles built a 22-5 lead at the break.

The Mustangs’ first points were a 3-pointer from sophomore McKenna Yates with 1:53 to play in the half as she led the Mustangs with eight points.

McCool Junction was struggling in just about every phase of the game. They had 12 turnovers at the break and finished with 19.

McCool Junction was outrebounded 40-15 and finished the game 8 of 38 from the field.

The Mustangs played better in the second half, only being outscored 23-16, but the damage had been done over the first 16 minutes and they could not recover.