Field set as BDS and E-M girls punch tickets to CRC semis

YORK – Four teams came into Tuesday looking for one of two tickets remaining to the Crossroads Conference semifinals which gets underway on Thursday at the York City Auditorium.
The first matchup on the girls’ side of the bracket had the No. 5 seed McCool Junction Mustangs in a rematch from last week with the BDS Eagles, who are the No. 4 seed.
The expected battle never materialized as the BDS Eagles strolled to a 12-0 lead after the first eight minutes and the Mustangs never recovered in the 45-21 win for the Eagles.
In the second quarterfinal Tuesday night, Exeter-Milligan, the No. 6 seed, led early and never relinquished their advantage in a 39-29 win.
BDS will take on the No. 1 seed Cross County Cougars with whom they have split two games this year. That game is the 3 p.m. game on Thursday.
The second game will feature the No. 2 seed Meridian Mustangs and Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves at 6 p.m.
BDS 45, McCool Junction 21
Just a week ago the BDS Eagles needed a fourth quarter comeback on their own home floor to get past the McCool Junction Mustangs 53-51.
So all indications were that Tuesday’s rematch in the quarterfinals of the Crossroads Conference Tournament at the York City Auditorium had all the makings of a CRC Instant Classic.
It was just the opposite however as the McCool Junction girls opened the game on a 14 minute seven second scoring drought and BDS rolled to an impressive 45-21 win to improve to 15-3 on the year.
McCool Junction is now 11-5 as they head to the final two weeks of the regular season.
BDS led 12-0 at the end of the first quarter and as more time elapsed off the clock without any points, frustration was setting in on the Mustangs.
BDS hammered the ball inside to 6-3 junior JessaLynn Hudson and she responded with nine of her game-high 13 points in the first half as the Eagles built a 22-5 lead at the break.
The Mustangs’ first points were a 3-pointer from sophomore McKenna Yates with 1:53 to play in the half as she led the Mustangs with eight points.
McCool Junction was struggling in just about every phase of the game. They had 12 turnovers at the break and finished with 19.
McCool Junction was outrebounded 40-15 and finished the game 8 of 38 from the field.
The Mustangs played better in the second half, only being outscored 23-16, but the damage had been done over the first 16 minutes and they could not recover.
BDS was 21 of 45 overall and 2 of 9 on 3-point shots.
McCool Junction (11-5) 0 5 6 10-21
BDS (15-3) 12 10 11 12-45
MCJ (21)-Bandt 5, B. Stutzman 2, Yates 8, Weisheit 3, Wollenburg 3. Totals-8-38 (3-20) 2-3-21
BDS (45)-Kadel 9, M. Sliva 2, T. Sliva 8, H. Sliva 2, Miller 7, Hudson 13, Ozenbaugh 4. Totals-21-45 (2-9) 1-5-45.
Exeter-Milligan 39, Osceola 29
The Osceola Bulldogs trailed the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves 20-8 at the half, but trimmed the deficit to 22-16 in the third quarter and had possession of the ball.
On that one possession they gathered in four offensive rebounds and missed five free throw attempts which could have really tightened up Tuesday night’s second quarterfinal game.
Exeter-Milligan was able to get the lead back to double digits in the fourth quarter and held on for the 39-29 win.
Both teams hurt their chances at the line in the game as the T-Wolves were a miserable 12 for 29 and the Bulldogs just 2 of 9.
In the third quarter, Osceola sophomore Emma Recker scored eight of her game-high 13 points and the Bulldogs were within 29-20 after 24 minutes.
Exeter-Milligan was led in scoring by senior Cameran Jansky with 11 and both Savana Krupicka and Emma Olsen added eight. The Timberwolves were 13 of 33 from the field and hit just 1 of 7 attempts on 3-pointers.
Along with Recker’s 13, Baili Kumpf also finished in double figures with 10.
Osceola hit just 13 of 42 shots and that included 1 of 8 on 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs held a slight 30-29 advantage on the glass, but gave away five more possessions on turnovers 21-16.
Exeter-Milligan (12-7) 10 10 9 10-39
Osceola (10-6) 6 2 12 9-29
EM (39)-Luzum 2, Krupicka 8, Staskal 3, Jansky 11, Turrubiates 7, Olsen 8. Totals-13-33 (1-7) 12-29-39.
OSC (29)-Wieseman 2, T. Boden 2, Kumpf 10, Recker 13, Sunday 2. Totals-13-42 (1-8) 2-9 29.