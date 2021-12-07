Ferocious ‘D,’ Otte’s 19 points key Nebraska Lutheran girls in rout of St. Edward

WACO – The St. Edward Beavers shot out of the gate Tuesday evening with a pair of buckets in the opening minute of the game to stake an early 4-0 lead. From there, however, it was all Nebraska Lutheran as the Knights used a tenacious defensive effort and a game-high 19 points from junior Lily Otte to spark a 49-23 rout.

After falling into the early hole, the Knights rebounded by scoring the final 13 points of the quarter. Nebraska Lutheran wreaked havoc on the Beavers defensively, forcing 14 St. Edward turnovers during the first eight minutes.

Otte scored four points in the opening quarter, as did freshman Rebecca Hueske. Senior Sophia Helwig sparked the scoring outburst, as she buried one from beyond the arc to put Nebraska Lutheran on the board with 6:22 to play in the opening quarter.

Still trailing 4-3 with under four and a half minutes to play in the period, the Knights used their defense to create some offense, as Otte and Jasmine Malchow drained easy buckets off of turnovers to turn the deficit into a 7-4 lead with 4:06 remaining in the quarter.

Otte added another layup with 3:39 left in the opening period before Hueske scored the quarter’s final four points and gave the Knights a 13-4 lead after eight minutes.