Ferocious ‘D,’ Otte’s 19 points key Nebraska Lutheran girls in rout of St. Edward

WACO – The St. Edward Beavers shot out of the gate Tuesday evening with a pair of buckets in the opening minute of the game to stake an early 4-0 lead. From there, however, it was all Nebraska Lutheran as the Knights used a tenacious defensive effort and a game-high 19 points from junior Lily Otte to spark a 49-23 rout.
After falling into the early hole, the Knights rebounded by scoring the final 13 points of the quarter. Nebraska Lutheran wreaked havoc on the Beavers defensively, forcing 14 St. Edward turnovers during the first eight minutes.
Otte scored four points in the opening quarter, as did freshman Rebecca Hueske. Senior Sophia Helwig sparked the scoring outburst, as she buried one from beyond the arc to put Nebraska Lutheran on the board with 6:22 to play in the opening quarter.
Still trailing 4-3 with under four and a half minutes to play in the period, the Knights used their defense to create some offense, as Otte and Jasmine Malchow drained easy buckets off of turnovers to turn the deficit into a 7-4 lead with 4:06 remaining in the quarter.
Otte added another layup with 3:39 left in the opening period before Hueske scored the quarter’s final four points and gave the Knights a 13-4 lead after eight minutes.
Nebraska Lutheran scored another 13 points in the second quarter while holding St. Edward to a single point as the Knight saw their lead balloon to 26-5 at the break.
Hueske paced Nebraska Lutheran with five points in the quarter, while Otte added four and Malchow and Marissa Endorf each notched two.
The Knights further padded their lead coming out of the locker room, outscoring St. Edward 11-6 in the frame to take a 37-11 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Otte scored eight points in the fourth quarter to further expand the lead, but St. Edward finally got something going on offense once the Knights’ starters took to the bench and their reserves entered the game.
The Beavers found enough rhythm to match Nebraska Lutheran’s 12 fourth-quarter points, but it wasn’t nearly enough to make a dent into their massive deficit as the Knights secured a 49-23 win.
Otte missed all four of her free throw attempts, but she buried nine field goals – including one from downtown in the third quarter – and finished with a game-high 19 points. Hueske also cracked double figures, as the freshman finished with 11 points thanks to a 5-of-6 performance from the charity stripe.
Helwig tallied seven points, four of which came in the third quarter, while Malchow notched five. Sophomore Bailey Schwab, senior Kay Hopfensperger and sophomore Marissa Endorf all notched two points for Nebraska Lutheran, while freshman Tenley Williamson added one to round out the Knights’ scoring efforts.
Maddie Reeves led the Beavers with nine points, eight of which came in the second half. Malaina Francis added seven for St. Edward, which unofficially finished with 35 turnovers to just 23 points.
Nebraska Lutheran rebounded from a 57-35 defeat to Meridian on Saturday and improved to 1-1 on the year. They return to action on Thursday, when they travel to Ulna, Minnesota to kick off the first day of the three-day MLC Tip-off tournament.