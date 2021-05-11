 Skip to main content
Female Athlete of the Week - McKenna Yates, FR., McCool Junction
Female Athlete of the Week - McKenna Yates, FR., McCool Junction

  • Updated
McKenna Yates, FR., McCool Junction

McCool Junction freshman McKenna Yates had a strong close to her 2021 regular season in track and field last week. Yates bettered her time in the 400 meters with a clocking of 1:02.82 which is currently second among area athletes and she won the high jump with a mark of 4-10 at the Paul Underwood Invite in McCool Junction. Last week at the Crossroads Conference she took the area lead in the high jump with a height of 5-2. At the Underwood Invite she also scored points in the 100 with a third place effort of 13.78.

