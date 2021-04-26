 Skip to main content
Female Athlete of the Week - Brynn Hirschfeld
Brynn Hirschfeld

The week started out at Nebraska TrackFest 21 where York junior Brynn Hirschfeld went up against Nebraska’s best at Papillion South. Hirschfeld took second in the 1600 where she shattered her personal best with a time of 5:11.02. Coming in, her best this year to date had been a 5:22.02. She was third in the long jump with a mark of 15-9 ½. Saturday she set a new meet record at the Yowell Track Classic in the 800 with a time of 2:19.28, breaking the old record of 2:21.36 set by Erin Lee in 2014. She also anchored York’s 4x800 relay which took first and was second in the 3200-meter run.

