Fehlhafer's work habits and attitude loom large in his success

Centennial senior has undergone transformation since his freshman year

NOTE: This is the eighth of 10 installments recognizing each of the five finalists for the York News-Times Male and Female Athletes of the Year. Two installments will run each day through the 11th of June in advance of the planned presentation of the awards on June 13 which was moved up from the original date of the 20th. The only requirement for consideration is that the athlete must have participated in three sports during the school year.

UTICA - “This kid has just transformed himself over the past four years. If you knew where he was at as an incoming freshman to where he is now he is probably in the top 5% of kids that are just so motivated and have really transformed themselves,” said Broncos head football coach Evan Klanecky at Fehlhafer's signing. “"I think Concordia is getting a player who could have an immediate impact already in year one.”

Fehlhafer's success also has a lot to do with the kind of work ethic and attitude he approached each sport he competed in.

“In my 12 years at Centennial he has probably transformed the most and been a self-made man with his work ethic and his attitude,” Klanecky added.

Whether on the football field, the wrestling mats or in the discus or the shot put rings, the Centennial senior walked away with plenty of recognition from both his peers and opposing coaches.

After a state wrestling championship his junior year in Class C at 285 pounds, Fehlhafer was on the doorstep to a repeat when he lost his semifinal match at state. The senior bounced back won his next two matches and came away with the third place medal and record of 47-1. As a sophomore Fehlhafer walked away with a fifth place medal in Class D at 285 pounds.

“Carson improved a lot this season and is an outstanding leader,” said Broncos head wrestling coach Phil Payne. “His loss in the semifinals was tough, but he bounced back and wrestled great. His leadership will be missed.”

On the football field the 6-2, 270-pound offensive lineman paved the way for the offense, but on defense he was a roadblock as he led the team in tackles with 72, 46 of those being solo stops and he also recorded two fumble recoveries. He had two sacks and his season high in tackles was 13. That came in his final high school game at Ord in the first round of the Class C2 state playoffs.

At the end of the season both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star named him to the Class C-2 first team as an offensive lineman. He was also a C2-1 first team district selection and a York News-Times all-area pick.

As his final year at Centennial came to a close, Fehlhafer qualified for the Class C State Track and Field Championships in both the discus and the shot put. He went to state as the area leader in both events. His best in the shot was 52-8 and in the discus he was among the Class leaders having tossed the discus 163-03.

Fehlhafer was the district champion in both the shot and the discus. He came away with a fifth place medal in the discus at state and he was 11th in the shot put.

In mid-February, Fehlhafer signed to continue his education and football career at Concordia University.