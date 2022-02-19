Fehlhafer third, Hinrichs fifth, Trowbridge sixth at state

OMAHA – As the Class C state wrestling consolation matches wrapped up Saturday afternoon at the CHI Health Center, three area athletes landed on the podium.

Centennial’s Carson Fehlhafer lost in the semifinals at 285 pounds Friday night and saw his undefeated season and dreams of a repeat state title come to an end, but the senior bounced back and ended his prep career in style Saturday.

Fehlhafer handled BRLD’s Daven Whitley in a 14-3 major decision to advance to the third-place match, where he matched up against Kazz Hyson of Fairbury in a rematch of the Southern Nebraska Conference finals.

Hyson led 1-0 in the third period, but Fehlhafer notched an escape to earn a point and send the match to sudden victory. There, the senior landed a take down on the Fairbury Jeff to take home bronze and conclude his senior year with a 47-1 record.

The Fillmore Central Panthers saw two wrestlers take the mats during Saturday’s consolation matches. At 113 pounds, senior Aidan Trowbridge appeared to notch a last-second comeback win over Logan View’s Jacob McGee to advance to the third-place match after officials huddled together and awarded the Panther two points with three zeroes showing on the clock.

However, the officials also gave McGee two points, allowing him to hold on to win in a 4-3 decision. The loss dropped Trowbridge to the fifth-place match, where he battled but fell in a 3-2 decision against Zander Kavan of Aquinas Catholic.

Despite the losses, Trowbridge still earned a spot on the podium with a sixth-place finish and completed his senior season with a 48-9 record.

The Panthers’ 145-pound junior Aiden Hinrichs lost his opening match Saturday in an 8-0 major decision against Crofton/Bloomfield’s William Poppe, but he rebounded in the fifth-place match. Hinrichs bested David City’s Ethan Underwood in a 3-1 decision to close his state appearance with a fifth-place medal and improved his season record to 47-10.

Hinrichs and Trowbridge joined junior Alexander Schademann – who took home gold at 132 pounds in a 4-2 decision over Raymond Central’s Logan Bryce – on the podium as Fillmore Central medaled three of its eight state qualifiers. The trio’s performance helped the Panthers finish ninth in the team standings with 57 points, one ahead of 10th-place Logan View.