Fehlhafer, Schademann and Asche earn semifinal tickets

OMAHA-The Class C State Wrestling Championships got underway on Friday night at the CHI Health Center and at press time the matches were still in progress in the second round consolations.
Two Southern Nebraska Conference schools were in action as the Fillmore Central Panthers were in eighth place with 30 points and Centennial had six points and was sitting in 34th.
Both schools were sending at least one wrestler to today’s semifinals
Fillmore Central came to the state championships with five wrestlers and all five were still alive with the second round consolation matches still to be wrestled.
Centennial had three make state and two of them were still alive as of late Friday evening.
The Class C team race was turning into a battle between Central City and David City Aquinas along with David City who was keeping the two frontrunners in their sight with a late run in quarterfinals and the consolation round.
Centennial’s Carson Fehlhafer went 2-0 as he defeated Paxton Bartels of Crofton/Bloomfield with a pin in 2:25 and followed that up with a pin of Syracuse’s Zachary Burr in 4:39.
Fehlhafer who is 50 and 5 and rated No. 5 will take on Central City’s Gunner Bailey (29-16) who upset No. 2 ranked Jake Ingwerson of David City in the quarterfinals.
Fillmore Central’s Connor Asche (27-6) will take on Isaac Wilcox of Norfolk Catholic after he picked up an overtime win over Bridger Rice in the quarterfinals. Asche opened the day with a pin of No. 4 rated Daven Whitley of Bancroft/Rosalie-Lyons Decatur.
The Panthers Alex Schademann (39-5) ranked No. 2 will go up against No. 3 Konnor Schluckebier (46-2). He has handed the Milford senior his only two losses this year. Schademann defeated John Brodrick of SCNU District #5 by pin in 3:10 and Battle Creek’s Boston Reeves with a 10-3 decision.
Fillmore Central’s Travis Meyer won his first match over Ace Hobbs of Mitchell but lost in the quarterfinals to No. 1 and undefeated Drew Garfield of Central City who is 45-0.
At 145, Aiden Hinrichs (21-10) defeated Kadin Perez of of Mitchell but lost to No. 5 rated Cal Janke of Archbishop Bergan 12-4 in the quarterfinals
At 160 pounds it was Jacob Stoner (33-11) in his first and only year of wrestling defeating No. 6 rated Fransisco Mendez of Norfolk Catholic 12-3, but losing by pin to No. 4 rated Garret Klute of Ord by pin in 58 seconds.
Centennial’s Ryan Payne (43-12) made it to the quarterfinals where he lost a heartbreaker to Conestoga’s Cameron Williams in sudden victory 9-7. Payne had earned his semifinal berth with a 10-5 win over Jaxon Schafer of Boone Central.
The Broncos freshman Garrett Dodson ended his year with a record of 36-13 as he lost to Ashton Lurz of Valentine by pin in 1:34 and Ethan Underwood of David City 2-1 in the first round consolation matches.
Action in Class C resumes today at 1 p.m. with the championship matches getting underway at 7 p.m.