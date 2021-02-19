Fehlhafer, Schademann and Asche earn semifinal tickets

OMAHA-The Class C State Wrestling Championships got underway on Friday night at the CHI Health Center and at press time the matches were still in progress in the second round consolations.

Two Southern Nebraska Conference schools were in action as the Fillmore Central Panthers were in eighth place with 30 points and Centennial had six points and was sitting in 34th.

Both schools were sending at least one wrestler to today’s semifinals

Fillmore Central came to the state championships with five wrestlers and all five were still alive with the second round consolation matches still to be wrestled.

Centennial had three make state and two of them were still alive as of late Friday evening.

The Class C team race was turning into a battle between Central City and David City Aquinas along with David City who was keeping the two frontrunners in their sight with a late run in quarterfinals and the consolation round.

Centennial’s Carson Fehlhafer went 2-0 as he defeated Paxton Bartels of Crofton/Bloomfield with a pin in 2:25 and followed that up with a pin of Syracuse’s Zachary Burr in 4:39.