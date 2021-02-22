Fehlhafer’s physical, mental toughness on display during state-title run

Fehlhafer has been in Centennial’s youth program since he was a young kid. Payne said he doesn’t care if a kid is going to be a heavyweight when he gets to high school or not, they want to coach kids the fundamentals. Those skills came into play on Saturday.

“He does some things that other heavyweights don’t do,” Payne said of Fehlhafer. “He hits switches and blast doubles, and even sweep singles or single legs. A lot of heavyweights, they just get forehead to forehead and they brawl, but Carson has other skillsets.”

Fehlhafer went 4-0 in the tournament and all of his wins came via pin. He ended his season with a 52-5 mark. His tournament run included a thrilling semifinal match against Central City’s dangerous Gunner Baily. In that match, Fehlhafer wound up on his back early and it wasn’t looking good.

“Carson fought like you wouldn’t believe to get off his back,” Payne said. “Then he got a reversal and back points to get it within one. Then it was like watching a pinball machine with all the scoring. That match gave me some grey hairs for sure.”

Fehlhafer eventually pinned Bailey in 5:31. The junior, who started on both the offensive and defensive lines at Centennial in the fall, showed off his strength during the season. Not only physical strength, but mental, too.