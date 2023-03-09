UTICA – Centennial senior John Fehlhafer said when COVID-19 disrupted the high school sports scene back in 2020 he took up a hobby.

That hobby, placekicking, earned the Bronco a scholarship as he signed his letter on Tuesday, March 7 at Centennial to play football and kick for the Concordia University Bulldogs next fall.

Fehlhafer talked about how the entire process of him becoming a kicker got started.

“I actually did cross country in junior high and then during COVID-19 because I live so close to the field I just picked up kicking as a hobby. I just stuck with it,” Fehlhafer explained. “I have worked with Isaac Armstrong, who kicked for the University of Nebraska. Then I went t0 a kicking camp where I received a 3.5 star in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.”

Fehlhafer said the selection of Concordia University over Midland University and Hastings College just felt right.

“I was looking at Midland and Hastings at first, but Concordia just felt like home,” he stated. “I liked the people there and it just felt like the right place for me. Being close to home was kind of important, but I just liked the people mostly. I just liked what they are doing with their program.”

While attending Concordia, Fehlhafer will pursue a degree in business administration.

Over the course of four seasons, Fehlhafer was three for four on field goals with his longest a 28-yarder against Milford. He also kicked a 22-yarder against Lincoln Lutheran and a 25-yarder against Malcolm. The first two mentioned were this past football season.

Centennial head coach Evan Klanecky said Fehlhafer is a hard worker and a great teammate and will fit in well at Concordia.

“That’s just it, John is really a good teammate. He’s earned this. He is the guy up here in July when it’s 100 degrees with his bag of footballs kicking. For a Class C kicker especially, I think he is really refined and he has been to some camps and he really has a good knowledge of the kicking game,” Klanecky said. “I think he has a shot and I’m not worried about John whether it be in the weight room or with his teammates, because he is going to work hard.”

Klanecky said while at Centennial he didn’t get to kick as much because they just didn’t do it all that often.

“Like I said before he gets handcuffed a little bit as a Class C kicker just because we don’t do a lot of it. He will broaden his area in terms of kickoff and even punts. It will be really fun to follow his career and see how far he goes,” Klanecky said. “Kicking was just his niche. He knew especially early in his career he could find that spot on the field and he just kind of became good and he really worked hard at it. And now it has gotten him to the next level. Time will tell, because he is getting stronger and he is ready to get into a different program where he will get some specific coaching and he will get to kick more.”

Fehlhafer said four years ago he felt he could make his dream come true.

“I’ve dreamed it and I just figured with enough hard work and dedication I would be able to get there,” Fehlhafer added.