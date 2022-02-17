Fehlhafer, Graham still on the road to state title repeats

OMAHA – Two wrestlers in the Class C field who came in as prohibitive favorites to repeat as champions, Carson Fehlhafer of Centennial and Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola, kept their records clean and advanced to the semifinals in their respective weight classes.

Fehlhafer, the reigning Class C State Champion at 285 pounds, improved to 45-0 with two wins by pin in the first and quarterfinal rounds.

Fehlhafer defeated Malcolm’s Kale Nordmeyer who came in rated as the No. 4 heavyweight in Class C with a second period pin and he followed that up with a pin of David City Aquinas freshman Calib Svoboda in 3:40.

Fehlhafer will match up against Superior’s Payton Christiancy in the semifinals. In the other 285 pound semifinal is Quade Peterson of St. Paul and Fairbury’s Kazz Hyson, who upset No. 2 Dahlas Zlomke of Battle Creek.

Graham opened defense of his championship with a pin of Oakland-Craig’s Tavis Uhing in 3:15 and in the quarterfinals he defeated Valentine’s Tobin Olson in 4:43.

Graham will take on Wyatt Tramp (37-15) of Crofton/Bloomfield in the semifinals. On the other side of the bracket is No. 2 rated Cal Janke of Archbishop Bergan and Ben Alberts of Grand Island Central Catholic.

Centennial’s Jarrett Dodson came up short in his bid to advance to the quarterfinals when he dropped a 9-0 decision to Valentine’s Cayden Lamb.

Dodson (43-11) will take on Bricen Wilke (24-22) of Malcolm in his first round consolation match.

Wrestling resumes Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Leading the Class C team race after the first and quarterfinal rounds is David City Aquinas with 68 points. Second is Milford with 49, third place goes to Valentine with 41, fourth is Crofton/Bloomfield with 40 and topping off the first five is O’Neill with 38.