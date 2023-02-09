GRAND ISLAND – Wrestlers and fans are on the verge of the 2023 Nebraska high school wrestling season’s make it or break it two-days of intense action to determine the Nebraska state tournament field in each of four classes and the 14 weight brackets in each.

March has the Madness, but February has the Frenzy!

A total of 896 wrestlers will be making their way to the CHI Health Center starting Thursday, February 16 with the finals slated for 3 p.m. Saturday, February 18. But before that the field in each class will be determined this weekend at the district meets.

York will in the B-3 field at Northwest; Fillmore Central in C-1 at Boone Central, Centennial and Cross County/Osceola at the C-3 in Central City and High Plains will be battling it out at Southern Valley in D-2.

As of Monday, February 6th, there were 16 area athletes ranked in the NEwrestle rankings.

The Fillmore Central Panthers, who just finished fourth over the weekend in Class C at the Nebraska State Dual Championships, have seven wrestlers currently rated, including the only number one in the field of 16 area grapplers and also the defending Class C state champion at 138 pounds, senior Alexander Schademann.

The senior is 48-0 and will be competing at the C-1 District meet this weekend at Boone Central High School where the only other rated wrestler in his bracket is No. 6 Chase Foust of Logan View.

The other undefeated wrestler in the area is York junior Seth Erickson with a mark of 36-0 at 182 pounds and a No. 5 ranking in Class B.

Erickson and the Dukes will be at Northwest in the B-3. In the 182-pound bracket at Northwest, Erickson will be joined by Cozad’s No. 1 Isaac White and No. 9 Ben Schoenbeck of Norris.

York senior Kadence Velde (27-7) who was sixth last year in the state meet at 285, comes in rated at No. 4 and will have both No. 1 Jack Allen of Aurora and No. 2 Victor Isele of Northwest in his bracket.

Ty Erickson at 106 will be joined by Cozad’s Aaron Wilson rated No. 3 and Hastings’ Braiden Kort, rated No. 1 at 120 pounds.

There are five No. 1 rated wrestlers in the B-3 field.

York freshman Emmett Dirks is 32-12 at 126 and ranked at No. 10. Tucker Adams of Hastings will be the only other rated wrestler in the 126-pound field at the B-3 meet. Junior Hudson Holoch at 138 pounds is looking to make it three state appearances in a row and will take a record of 34-13 into the meet. Wahoo’s Caden Smart is one of two ranked wrestlers at 138 and the other is Chadron’s Daven Serres at No. 8.

Cozad’s Dreu White highlights the field at 145, rated No. 3. At 152, No. 2 Quinn Bailey of Chadron and No. 10 Brock Malcolm of Cozad will be in action.

At 160, Landon Weidener of Hastings is the No. 1 rated wrestler and at No. 5 is Cozad’s Hayden Russman. Both will be competing in Grand Island along with York’s Brooks Loosvelt with a record of 38-8.

At 170, Chadron’s Rhett Cullers is one of two rated wrestler as he is No. 7 and Norris’ Joao Croteau is No. 8.

The 195 pound bracket will feature No. 3 Eli Boryca of Cozad and York sophomore Keagyn Linden with a record of 30-9. H is No. 9 at his weight class.

In the C-3 District at Central City, Cross County/Osceola’s No. 4 Devin Nuttelman could be battling it out for the championship against either No. 8 Carter Wander of Syracuse or Blayne Williams of Tekamah-Herman rated No. 9.

Also in C-3, Centennial’s 145-pounder, Jarrett Dodson rated No. 7, has No.1 Barrett Brandt of Syracuse, No. 8 Connor Gerths of Fairbury and No. 9 Owen Sack of St. Paul in his bracket.

The Fillmore Central Panthers will be at Boone Central High School for the C-1 District. The Panthers have seven wrestlers rated in Class C by NEwrestle.

Fillmore Central senior Travis Meyer is 45-2 and holds down the No. 5 rating at 126 pounds in Class C. Meyer will have to deal with No. 6 Brittin Valentine of David City.

At 132 pounds junior Dylan Gewecke (32-8) is rated No. 8 and will be joined by No. 2 Iverson Mejia of Wilber-Clatonia and No. 9 Brayden Johnson of David City.

At 145 pounds, the Panthers’ Aiden Hinrichs (40-7) is rated as the No. 4 grappler in his weight class. Boys Town senior Phillip Carstens at No. 5 and Boone Central’s Jaxon Schafer at No. 10 will join Hinrichs in the 145-pound bracket.

With a record of 42-6, junior Treven Stassines wrestling at 160 pounds will see No. 2 Ben Alberts of GICC and Tie Hollandsworth of Raymond Central who is rated No. 4. Stassines is currently rated No. 6.

At 182, Jackson Turner, a junior with a record of 38-7, is rated No. 4. Logan View’s Brayden Wobken, No. 3 and No. 10 Nate McDonald of North Bend are the other two ranked grapplers in the field.

In the 285-pound weight bracket, junior Markey Hinrichs is 38-6 and rated at No. 6. Hinrichs will have to contend with No. 3 JT Brands of Oakland-Craig and Ty Faulks from Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.

High Plains will wrestle in the D-2 District meet at Southern Valley High School.

The Storm has three wrestlers who are currently rated in their respective weight classes.

The Storm’s No. 3 rated Wyatt Urkoski at 160 pounds is 35-7. He and No. 1 Taaron Lavicky of Axtell could see each other in the finals.

At 106, Levi Russell with a record of 30-9 is ranked No. 6 and Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s Abraham Lopez who will join him at the D-2 is No. 6.

In the 126-pound weight class High Plains sophomore Gage Friesen is 33-16 and rated as the No. 9 wrestler in Class D. Along with Friesen, Elm Creek’s Jaxon Smith at No. 7 is the only other rated wrestler at 126 in the D-2 bracket.

The NSAA state championships get underway Thursday, February 16 at 9:30 a.m. with action in both Class A and Class D.

Starting at 3 p.m. it will be Classes B and C along with the all the girls getting their state tournament started.