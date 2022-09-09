FCEMF splits Wilber-Clatonia tri

WILBER – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers took to the softball diamond and split a pair of contests at the Wilber-Clatonia tri Thursday. FCEMF opened with a 9-1 win over the host Wolverines but fell to Freeman by an 11-1 margin.

FCEMF 9, Wilber-Clatonia 1

The Wolverines took an early lead with a run in the bottom of the first, but the Panthers racked up five runs in the second and tacked on three more in the third to blow the game open in an eventual 9-1 win.

Olivea Swanson tallied two of FCEMF’s seven hits, while Amy Lauby, Addi Treinen and Shelby Lawver all doubled. Treinen drove in three, Lauby knocked in a pair and Lawver finished with one RBI.

Kaili Head went 1 for 2 with a solo home run and a walk, while Lilly Ellison rounded out the offense with a single.

Lauby tossed five innings to earn the win, allowing one run on four hits and a walk with seven Ks.

"We were able to get momentum in the second inning and maintain it. Addi Treinen had a big two out hit to get us going,” FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby said. “Amy Lauby pitched well again. We will need to keep her healthy and strong for the stretch run towards the postseason. We have a lot of games here in the next seven days, and it is going to be crucial for our pitching depth to be a strength. Kaili Head hit her fifth home run of the season, and Lilly Ellison continues to be an excellent hitter in the middle of our lineup. Olivea Swanson had a nice game at the plate as well. If we can continue to have solid production from all spots in the lineup, play good defense and continue getting solid outings from the circle we can be competitive. We just need to keep getting better and focus on us."

Freeman 11, FCEMF 1

The Falcons scored three in the first, four in the second and four more in the fourth to roll to a big win, as FCEMF never really threatened in an 11-1 loss. The Panthers managed just two hits on a Calli Gonzales double and an RBI single off the bat of Lawver.

Ashley Braun got the start on the mound and allowed seven runs – six earned – on three hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. Ellison entered in relief and gave up four runs on four hits with a walk and a strikeout in two innings of work.

“This was a disappointing game and a humbling reminder of how far we still need to go, not necessarily in our skill level or talent but in our mentality and game readiness,” Lauby said. “We started about as poorly as a team can offensively and we didn't respond as well as we could have to our challenges. Calli Gonzales had a nice game as she continues to find ways to contribute no matter what her role is for any particular game."