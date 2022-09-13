FCEMF splits two at Blue River

DAVID CITY – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers moved their season record to 10-7 with a split of two games at the Blue River tri Monday. FCEMF scored five runs over the final two innings to pull away from the hosts late in a 7-2 victory in the opener, then dropped a 2-1 decision to St. Paul in a classic pitcher’s duel.

FCEMF 7, Blue River 2

Blue River tied the game at two in the bottom of the fourth, but the Panthers regained the lead with a pair of runs in the sixth and tacked on three more for insurance in the seventh to account for the 7-2 final score.

FCEMF clicked on all cylinders offensively, racking up 15 hits in the contest. Faith Engle and Amy Lauby paced the lineup with a pair of 3 for 4 performances. Engle singled twice and crushed a solo home run, while Lauby’s three knocks included a double and a pair of singles. Both players drove in one run each.

Kaili Head also left the yard with a solo shot, part of a two-hit night for the junior. Shelby Lawver also went 2 for 4 with a triple and a pair of RBIs, while Calli Gonzales was the fifth Panther with a multi-hit night. Gonzalez tripled, single and drove in one run.

FCEMF’s other hits went to Addi Treinen, Carly Lukes and Bailey Hafer.

Lauby went the distance in the circle to earn the win, allowing a pair of runs on five hits and no walks with six Ks across seven innings.

St. Paul 2, FCEMF 1

In the second game of the tri, Lauby and St. Paul’s Charlee Wegner engaged in a good old-fashioned pitcher’s duel as both teams combined for just 11 hits – six for FCEMF, five for St. Paul.

Ultimately, however, the Wildcats’ two-run fourth inning proved crucial as they held on for a one-run victory.

“You don't see a lot of 1-0, 2-1 type of games anymore,” Panthers head coach Aaron Lauby said. “It had the feel of how the game was played 15-20 years ago, just a great pitcher's duel. St. Paul made some really solid defensive plays especially in their outfield. (It was) just a great game."

Lilly Ellison accounted for a third of the Panthers’ hits and drove in their lone run. Engle, Lauby and Hafer all doubled, while FCEMF’s sixth hit was a Gonzales single.

Lauby pitched well but took the loss, allowing a pair of runs on five hits and two walks across six innings. The junior also fanned six St. Paul batters.

Wegner went the distance for the Wildcats to pick up the win, allowing one run on six hits with eight Ks.

"Amy Lauby pitched back-to-back full complete games for the first time this season,” coach Lauby said. “Faith Engle had a good day at the plate, and we had positive contributors all over the field. I know that we didn't get the outcome we are striving for in the second game vs. St. Paul, but this was a huge step forward for us as a team. You aren't a good team until you beat a good team. The girls competed. They were determined, they showed some grit and toughness. It was fun. It is on us to keep getting better."