FCEMF’s season ends at C-2 District final in Fairbury

FAIRBURY - The second batter of the first game was Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend senior Jackie Schelkopf and she took Fairbury junior Jami Mans pitch and deposited it well over the right-centerfield fence to put the Panthers on top 1-0.
It would be the only lead of the day the Panthers would enjoy as the 2019 defending Class C State Champ Fairbury Jeffs would take the series 2-0 by the final scores of 9-1 in five and 13-4 in six.
Fairbury advances to the Class C State Tournament with a record of 24-7, while a young Panthers team sees their season end at 15-15.
After Schelkopf’s blast the Jeffs took over as they scored three runs in the bottom of the first two of those coming in on a two-run single by senior Marlee Biehl.
The third inning proved to be the clincher as Fairbury scored five times, a two run single by Mans; a triple by Elle Ohlde that scored another run and a Biehl single to make it 8-1.
The FCEMF Panthers were able to keep the game alive in the fifth on a great play by Schelkopf, but the very next batter, Aspen DeFrain, singled in the winning run with two outs via the eight-run rule.
The Panthers had six hits in the game with Schelkopf going 2 for 3 and senior catcher Megan Rumery 2 for 3 with a double. FCEMF left five runners on base.
Freshman Amy Lauby gave up 12 hits, she recorded one strikeout and she walked four batters.
The Jeffs opened the second game with four runs in the top of the first, two of those runs scoring via the home run. One of the home runs was credited to sophomore Jayden Tracy and later in the game she blasted a second home run to give the Jeffs a 5-3 lead. That gave Tracy 13 on the year which is among the top 15 in the state. Tracy is also among the RBI leaders in the state coming into Friday’s game with 41.
After the Panthers had cut a 4-0 Jeffs lead to 4-3, Fairbury scored seven runs in the third and led 11-3.
Fairbury came into the series with 35 team home runs and had set the Class C state record with 40 in 2019.
FCEMF had five seniors suit up the Panthers a final time. They were; Schelkopf, Claire Kimbrough, Vanessa Lukes, Georgia Meyer and Rumery.
