FCEMF’s season ends at C-2 District final in Fairbury

FAIRBURY - The second batter of the first game was Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend senior Jackie Schelkopf and she took Fairbury junior Jami Mans pitch and deposited it well over the right-centerfield fence to put the Panthers on top 1-0.

It would be the only lead of the day the Panthers would enjoy as the 2019 defending Class C State Champ Fairbury Jeffs would take the series 2-0 by the final scores of 9-1 in five and 13-4 in six.

Fairbury advances to the Class C State Tournament with a record of 24-7, while a young Panthers team sees their season end at 15-15.

After Schelkopf’s blast the Jeffs took over as they scored three runs in the bottom of the first two of those coming in on a two-run single by senior Marlee Biehl.

The third inning proved to be the clincher as Fairbury scored five times, a two run single by Mans; a triple by Elle Ohlde that scored another run and a Biehl single to make it 8-1.

The FCEMF Panthers were able to keep the game alive in the fifth on a great play by Schelkopf, but the very next batter, Aspen DeFrain, singled in the winning run with two outs via the eight-run rule.