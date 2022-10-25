FCEMF places six players on SNC All-Conference team

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers came within two wins of making a trip to the Class C state softball tournament this past season.
The Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks, who went on to a second place finish to state champion Yutan/Mead, derailed Panther hopes in the district final.
The Panthers final record was 15-14.
The Milford Eagles defeated Aquinas in the district finals and represented the SNC at the state tournament which was held in Hastings. Milford finished the season with a record of 21-10.
Milford had seven players selected to the all-conference team; FCEMF placed six players and Blue River had five selections.
The Panthers had three girls selected to the first team. Junior Kaili Head, senior Shelby Lawver and junior Amy Lauby joined Milford’s Myranda Schildt, Addisyn Mowinkel, Izabelle Yeackley and Aylandra Roth, Blue River’s Meagan Jahde and Nicole Martensen along with Fairbury’s Casidy Sipek on the first team.
Area second team selections included; Savannah Horne and Cora Hoffschneider of Centennial and FCEMF’s Lilly Ellison and Faith Engel.
Honorable mention went to Rylee Menze of Centennial and Panther Ashley Braun.
Centennial ended the year with a record of 7-22.
2022 Southern Nebraska Conference Softball
1st Team
Myranda Schildt Milford
Casidy Sipek Fairbury
Meagan Jahde Blue River
Addisyn Mowinkel Milford
Izabelle Yeackley Milford
Kaili Head FCEMF
Shelby Lawver FCEMF
Nicole Martensen Blue River
Aylandra Roth Milford
Amy Lauby FCEMF
2nd Team
Autumn Lindsley Blue River
Camille Stauffer Milford
Savannah Horne Centennial
Shaylee Keslar Wilber-Clatonia
Elizabeth Ohlde Fairbury
Sierra Rhynalds Blue River
Lilly Ellison FCEMF
Maeli Kubicek Milford
Cora Hoffschneider Centennial
Faith Engle FCEMF
Honorable Mention
Rylie Carter Blue River
Rylee Menze Centennial
TaLeia Cervantes Wilber-Clatonia
Ashley Braun FCEMF
Kaitlin Kontor Milford
Alayna Steffensmeier Wilber -Clatonia