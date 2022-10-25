FCEMF places six players on SNC All-Conference team

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers came within two wins of making a trip to the Class C state softball tournament this past season.

The Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks, who went on to a second place finish to state champion Yutan/Mead, derailed Panther hopes in the district final.

The Panthers final record was 15-14.

The Milford Eagles defeated Aquinas in the district finals and represented the SNC at the state tournament which was held in Hastings. Milford finished the season with a record of 21-10.

Milford had seven players selected to the all-conference team; FCEMF placed six players and Blue River had five selections.

The Panthers had three girls selected to the first team. Junior Kaili Head, senior Shelby Lawver and junior Amy Lauby joined Milford’s Myranda Schildt, Addisyn Mowinkel, Izabelle Yeackley and Aylandra Roth, Blue River’s Meagan Jahde and Nicole Martensen along with Fairbury’s Casidy Sipek on the first team.

Area second team selections included; Savannah Horne and Cora Hoffschneider of Centennial and FCEMF’s Lilly Ellison and Faith Engel.

Honorable mention went to Rylee Menze of Centennial and Panther Ashley Braun.

Centennial ended the year with a record of 7-22.

2022 Southern Nebraska Conference Softball

1st Team

Myranda Schildt Milford

Casidy Sipek Fairbury

Meagan Jahde Blue River

Addisyn Mowinkel Milford

Izabelle Yeackley Milford

Kaili Head FCEMF

Shelby Lawver FCEMF

Nicole Martensen Blue River

Aylandra Roth Milford

Amy Lauby FCEMF

2nd Team

Autumn Lindsley Blue River

Camille Stauffer Milford

Savannah Horne Centennial

Shaylee Keslar Wilber-Clatonia

Elizabeth Ohlde Fairbury

Sierra Rhynalds Blue River

Lilly Ellison FCEMF

Maeli Kubicek Milford

Cora Hoffschneider Centennial

Faith Engle FCEMF

Honorable Mention

Rylie Carter Blue River

Rylee Menze Centennial

TaLeia Cervantes Wilber-Clatonia

Ashley Braun FCEMF

Kaitlin Kontor Milford

Alayna Steffensmeier Wilber -Clatonia