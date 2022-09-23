FCEMF needs just three innings to top Minden 12-0

GENEVA – A 10-run first inning was all the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers would need on Thursday night as they blew away the 1-19 Minden Whippets 12-0 in high school softball.

The win propelled the Panthers over the .500 mark as they prepared for this weekend’s Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament in Wilber.

FCEMF finished the game with eight hits as Amy Lauby was the only player with more than one. Lauby was 2 for 2 with two runs batted in, while Kaili Head was 1 for 2 with two RBIs; Lilly Ellison was credited with one hit and two runs batted in and it was one RBI each for Shelby Lawver, Bailey Hafer and Olivea Swanson.

The only extra base hit in the Panther win was a double from freshman Calli Gonzales.

The Panthers ran wild on the bases where they were 12 of 13 in stolen bases with three each from Lawver and Faith Engle.

On the mound the win went to Amy Lauby who worked two innings, allowed two hits and registered four strikeouts. Ashley Braun pitched one inning, didn’t allow a hit and struck out two of the three batters she faced.

“Seemed like it had been a long time since we played and a really, really long time since we had played a home game,” said FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby. “The girls appear to enjoy playing in front of the home crowd on their home field. It was a special night due to it being Parents Night and Pink Out and the team was able to celebrate our senior class. Faith Engle, Shelby Lawver and Olivea Swanson have all made a great positive impact on our softball program and it was a nice way to honor them by playing well.”