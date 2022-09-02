FCEMF impresses in 8-0 win over Southern/Diller-Odell

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers won their fifth in a row on Thursday night with an 8-0 shutout of Southern/Diller-Odell at the Geneva ball diamond.

The Panthers didn’t waste any time as they jumped on the Raiders with three runs in the first, three more in the third and two in the fourth. The game was called after the top of the fifth by the eighth-run rule.

The Panther offense had 10 hits. Lilly Ellison had three hits and she drove in three runs with a double and two singles.

Junior Kaili Head had two hits with an RBI and sophomore Bailey Hafer hit her second home run of the season and drove in two runs.

Also with RBIs in the win were seniors Faith Engle and Olivea Swanson with one each.

On the mound, junior Amy Lauby was nearly unhittable. She allowed just one hit, struck out seven and walked one.

"It was our first opportunity so far this year to play a team we had previously played and to come out and soundly win is promising. Amy Lauby pitched very well and was in complete control,” commented FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby. “Bailey Hafer hit her second home-run of the season to pace our team offensively.”

The Panthers (7-3) will take on Fairbury this morning (Saturday) at the Fairbury invite.

“What I might be most excited about is the consistency of our defense as we were again clean for the game. Freshman Addie Treinen has done a great job behind the plate catching our pitching staff and it allows us to shore up our team defense and I'm hoping we can still improve defensively in the future,” stated Lauby. “We still have a lot of growth to do, but I like our progress."

Southern/Diller-Odell (1-7) 000 00-0 1 5

FCEMF (7-3) 303 2x-8 10 0