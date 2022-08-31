FCEMF hammers Southern Valley/Alma 16-1

OXFORD – Southern Valley/Alma hosted Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend for a Tuesday night softball clash, but it was the visitors who hung several crooked numbers on the scoreboard and walked away with a 16-1 win.

The Panthers scored in each of the first two innings to take a 3-0 lead, then put the game away with a five-run top of the third. FCEMF tacked on another eight runs in the fifth for good measure to pound the hosts by 15 runs.

“Great team win, we were clean defensively and Ashley (Braun) was solid from the circle to pick up her second win on the season,” Panthers head coach Aaron Lauby said. “It is a long road trip and a good test of adversity for our team. We have a bunch of road games this season so we need to get used to it. We still have a long way to go but the girls like playing with each other and are starting to gel together. It can be a fun game when we play not just with but for each other."

Offensively, FCEMF racked up 16 runs on 12 hits. Lilly Ellison, Amy Lauby and Ashley Braun each tallied two hits for the Panthers. Lauby doubled, singled and drove in a run, while Braun managed two singles and an RBI and Ellison knocked in two runs on a pair of singles.

Bailey Hafer added a two-run double and Faith Engle tacked on a pair of RBIs with a single, while Shelby Lawver cranked an RBI double. FCEMF’s other hits went to Calli Gonzales, Carly Lukes and Olivea Swanson.

The Panthers also drew nine walks in the win, led by three from Engle and two from Hafer. Kaili Head, Lawver, Braun and Swanson added one apiece.

In the circle, Braun scattered one run and two hits across five innings to earn the win. The sophomore also racked up six Ks.

FCEMF (6-3) returns home Thursday to host 1-6 Southern/Diller-Odell. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.