FCEMF falls at Central City 9-1

CENTRAL CITY – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers scored a run in the top of the first to take an early lead against Central City on Tuesday evening, but the Bison scored the game’s final nine runs to walk away with an eight-run victory.

Central City outhit FCEMF 11-2, with the Panthers’ lone knocks coming on a Kaili Head double and a Faith Engle single. Caleigh Botsch went 3 for 4 at the dish to lead the Bison, while Hallie Rutherford hammered a home run and drove in a pair of runs on two hits.

Amy Lauby got the start in the circle and took the loss for FCEMF, as the junior allowed five runs – four earned – on six hits and a pair of walks with one strikeout in 2 2/3 innings. Ashley Braun pitched three innings of relief and gave up four runs on five hits and a walk with one K.

Jerzie Schindler picked up the win for Central City, allowing one run on three hits and a trio of walks across six innings of work. The junior also fanned nine Panther batters.