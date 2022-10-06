FCEMF did it the old fashioned way - they earned it

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers is a unique team because it is the culmination of three schools coming together to form one program.

FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby said even before the girls step on the field together, there are other challenges the team must face.

“We have a culture here of keep the main thing the main thing. We are a unique team with the challenge every year of bringing together three schools, some of our athletes have never played together, or even know each other and it takes time to mesh,” explained Lauby. “Roles have to be established and embraced. So what does that mean for us? Just concentrate on always getting better, focus on the task in front of you and compete to win the moment. We have competed with Lincoln East, Pius, Northwest, Bishop Neumann, Milford, Polk County, etc... We have played against great teams and athletes. We have been competitive in every contest.”

This past Monday the Panthers defeated Highway 91 and Centennial at the C-6 subdistrict to earn their shot at taking on the No. 1 seed Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks in Hastings today.

HSTC comes into the game riding a 25-game win streak and has a record of 30-2.

The two teams have met up once this season and HSTC won that game 7-2.

“St. Cecilia is obviously talented and is used to winning. It is hard to do what they have done. We have great respect for them and their talent. However, if we can limit the big inning, not give them extra outs and make them earn everything then it will ultimately come down to if we can score enough runs,” said Lauby. “

The weather forecast for Friday could also play a role in the game as much colder and possibly wet conditions could be in play. The temperature forecasted is highs 46-53 degrees with rain.

“On a long day like it could be, cooler weather than either team has been used to, it could lead to higher scoring games,” Lauby added. “No lead is ever safe, and as I have said before about the postseason, it takes 10 runs to win these games.”

FCEMF (15-12) comes in with a team batting average of .378, led by junior Lilly Ellison who is batting .542 with six doubles and one home run.

The power source of the Panthers lineup is junior Kaili Head who has hammered six home runs and has a total of 14 extra base hits. As a team the Panthers have stroked 19 long balls with senior Shelby Lawver and sophomore Bailey Hafer adding three. Lawver leads the Panthers in doubles with nine.

Amy Lauby is batting .492; she has seven doubles and one home run.

Lauby and Ashley Braun lead the mound crew with Lauby having pitched 88.1 innings with an ERA of 3.65. She comes in with a record of 12-6 and 96 strikeouts.

Braun has worked 39.2 innings and she has recorded 27 Ks.

Lauby added that the team deserves to be here and they are looking forward to the chance to play St. Cecilia.

“Our record is what it is, but it is irrelevant now, we are one team out of 16 in a 16 team tournament. We just have to focus on ourselves and play to our capabilities, we don't have to be perfect but we do have to play well in all phases,” Lauby stated. “We have earned our place here, and we have some really good softball players on our team, just because they might not play on club teams or travel all over the country all summer doesn't mean they can't play some serious ball.”

The format is a best of three with the winner advancing to the Class C State Softball Tournament which gets underway next Wednesday in Hastings. First pitch today is scheduled for 12 noon.

“Do we all have to perform our best? Absolutely. I think we have some kids that really enjoy these types of challenges. I mean, they have been working for this chance their entire softball life. Now you got your wish, so what are going to do with the opportunity? Let it rip. Attack the moments,” said Lauby. “Regardless, I love this team not because of their results or accolades. This has been a challenging year, adversity aplenty, tough losses and they never lost focus on keeping the main thing the main thing and that makes me incredibly proud to be associated with all of them. They have great parents that have raised them well and they are more than just softball players, they are becoming tough minded, reliable, and resilient young adults. They are great representatives of their families, schools and communities.”