FCEMF and Central City locked up in slugfest

Central City scored two runs to make it 7-4, but Polk County appeared to be out of the bottom of the fifth when the runner was called out at first for the third out.

Central City appealed saying the PCS first baseman pulled her foot and they won the appeal keeping the inning alive.

As fate would have it, the Bison loaded the bases and freshman Karlee Seitz unloaded them with a three-run double to tie the game at 7-7.

Polk County threatened in the sixth, but could not score, while the third extra base hit of the game for Carroll and single by Steinke gave the hosts an 8- 7 lead.

The Slammers could get nothing going in the seventh and their season ended at 11-17.

Bottom of the fourth

Central City 15

FCEMF 8

A two-out two-run double off the bat of FCEMF’s Kaili Head put the Panthers on top 2-0 in the top of the first.

That lead was wiped away as the Bison sent 16 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first; they registered 12 hits and scored 12 runs as it looked as if the Central City girls were going to run way and hide.