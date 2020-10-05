FCEMF and Central City locked up in slugfest

CENTRAL CITY - The new Class C softball format has teams playing a single elimination subdistrict and then a district final with the top eight teams hosting the next eight teams based on wildcard points.
The Class C7 subdistrict at Central City opened with a matchup between Polk County and Central City with the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend team slated to take on Twin River.
Because of a COVID-19 breakout at Twin River, the Titans were unable to attend and FC/E-M/F advanced to the final with a forfeit.
Central City the No. 1 seed and ranked No. 9 in the Omaha World-Herald rankings survived a scare from Polk County to advance with an 8-7 win.
Central City and FC/E-M/F were still in action as of 8:45 p.m. with Central City up 15-8.
Central City 8
Polk County 7
The Polk County Slammers grabbed a 2-1 lead at the end of the first frame and an unearned run in the second gave the Polk County girls a 3-1 lead.
In the top of the fourth, junior Josi Noble homered over the centerfield fence for a 4-1 lead, but the Lady Bison answered with a run scoring single off the bat of Ava Steinke to score Faith Carroll who had tripled.
Polk County appeared to have the game in hand as they plated three in the fifth to open a 7-2 lead.
Central City scored two runs to make it 7-4, but Polk County appeared to be out of the bottom of the fifth when the runner was called out at first for the third out.
Central City appealed saying the PCS first baseman pulled her foot and they won the appeal keeping the inning alive.
As fate would have it, the Bison loaded the bases and freshman Karlee Seitz unloaded them with a three-run double to tie the game at 7-7.
Polk County threatened in the sixth, but could not score, while the third extra base hit of the game for Carroll and single by Steinke gave the hosts an 8- 7 lead.
The Slammers could get nothing going in the seventh and their season ended at 11-17.
Bottom of the fourth
Central City 15
FCEMF 8
A two-out two-run double off the bat of FCEMF’s Kaili Head put the Panthers on top 2-0 in the top of the first.
That lead was wiped away as the Bison sent 16 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first; they registered 12 hits and scored 12 runs as it looked as if the Central City girls were going to run way and hide.
The Panthers however used a two-run single by Kelsi Gaston to make it 12-5; and in the third they added three more runs as senior Jackie Schelkopf had a run scoring double; Gaston singled and drove in her third run and when the top of the fourth came to an end the FCEMF girls were within 12-8.
Central City extended their cushion to 15-8 as Steinke and Carroll each had a run scoring single and with two outs in the bottom of the fourth the Bison were back on top 15-8.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!