FC track nets a pair of top-10s at Concordia

SEWARD – Fillmore Central started the 2022 track season on a positive note. The Panthers took home a pair of top-10 finishes at the Bulldog Track & Field Challenge at Concordia University on Friday. The Fillmore Central girls scored 25 points to finish eighth, while the boys also scored 25 points and tied for ninth with Howells-Dodge.

Angie Schademann began her varsity career with a bang, as the freshman won gold in pole vault and cleared 9-06 to top the field.

Outside of Schademann, the Panther girls scored their biggest successes on the track. Senior Julia Odermatt notched a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 60-meter dash and the 200, clocking in at 8.58 and 28.84 seconds, respectively.

Teneal Barbur got on the board for Fillmore Central in the 3200, as the senior crossed the finish line in 16:02.37 to take fifth. The Panthers also collected a 3-4 finish in the 800, where sophomore Lilly Srajhans broke the tape at 2:57.71 and senior Abby Nichols crossed the finish line just behind her at 2:58.70.

The 800 also proved successful for the Fillmore Central boys, as freshman Ashtin Clark finished in 2:18.67 and placed fifth while senior Isaiah Lauby timed in just after him at 2:20.53.

In the 4x800, the team of Aiden Hinrichs, Cole Nedrow, Clark and Cooper Schelkopf ran a 9:21.80 to win bronze.

Sophomore Luke Kimbrough landed on the podium in the triple jump, placing third with a jump of 38-02. Junior Keegan Theobald followed closely behind with a jump of 37-10, good for fourth place.