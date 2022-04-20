FC Panther thinclads compete at the Dan Tesar Invitational

DEWITT-The Wilber-Clatonia boys track and field team flexed its muscle and depth on Tuesday as they won the team title at the Dan Tesar Invitational by 97 points over second place Fairbury.

The Wolverines racked up 173 points, Fairbury finished with 76 and third place went to Tri-County with 74. Fillmore Central scored 51 points and took home sixth.

On the girls’ side it was the Fairbury Jeffs capturing the team championship with 162 points to a distant second place Lincoln Christian with 94 and in third was Wilber-Clatonia with 71.5. The Fillmore Central girls were sixth with 36 points.

The Fillmore Central boys picked up the only wins for the Panthers on Tuesday as Cooper Schelkopf won the 1600 and the 4x800 relay turned in a season best 9:05.60 to finish first. Team members can be found below in the results.

In the 100 and 200 for the girls, Julia Odermatt took third in both events and the Panther girls also scored points in all three relays with a third in the 4x100 and 4x800 and a sixth in the 4x400. See team members listed in the results. Angelina Schademann cleared 9-0 in the pole vault to take third place.

In boy’s action, Eli Myers was third in the high jump and both Luke Kimbrough and Keegan Theobald placed in the triple jump.

The Panthers’ next action will be Tuesday at the Shelby-Rising City Invite in Shelby at 10 a.m.

Dan Tesar Invitational

Girls team scores-1.Fairbury 162, 2.Lincoln Christian 94, 3.Wilber-Clatonia 71.5, 4.Tri-County 70.50, 5.Johnson County Central 55, 6.Fillmore Central 36, 7.Beatrice 28, 8.Lincoln Lutheran 9

Event winners and Fillmore Central athletes who placed

100-1.Jacie Rexilius, LC 13.21, 3.Julia Odermatt, FC 13.91

200-1.Jacie Rexilius, LC 27.84, 3.Julia Odermatt, FC 29.29

400-1.Jacie Rexilius, LC 1:02.66

800-1.Sam Starr, FAI 2:37.78

1600-1.Kendall Hein, BEA 6:05.19, 6.Hallie Verhage, FC 6:23.21

3200-1.Riley Dallman, LC 13:05.60

100H-1.Jami Mans, FAI 17.49

300LH-1.Emily Huss, FAI 52.40

4x100-1.Johnson County Central 56.36, 3.Fillmore Central 57.53 (Angelina Schademann, Julia Odermatt, Carly Lukes, Reyna Hafer)

4x400-1.Tri-County 4:42.16, 6.Fillmore Central 5:15.35 (Julia Odermatt, Lilly Srajhans, Abby Nichols, Reyna Hafer)

4x800-1.Tri-County 11:11.31, 3.Fillmore Central 11:40.40 (Abby Nichols, Hallie Verhage, Lilly Srajhans, Reyna Hafer)

High Jump-1.Allison Davis, FAI 5-0

Pole Vault-1.Mikya Lierman, FAI 10-9, 3.Angelina Schademann, FC 9-0

Long Jump-1.Ava Berkebile, JCC 15-5, 4.Reyna Hafer, FC 14-6

Triple Jump-1.Catrina Washburn, TC 31-6 ½

Shot Put-1.Jordan Albrecht, JCC 34-7 ¾

Discus-1.Aspen Oliver, WC 120-06

Boys team scores-1.Wilber-Clatonia 173, 2.Fairbury 76, 3.Tri-County 74, 4.Lincoln Christian 55, 5.Johnson County Central 54, 6.Fillmore Central 51, 7.Lincoln Lutheran 43

Event winners and Fillmore Central athletes who placed

100-1.Zane Grizzle, FAI 11.84

200-1.Mason Combs, WC 24.24

400-1.Devon Carel, FAI 52.50

800-1.Jonathan Zoubek, WC 2:08.72, 4.Isaiah Lauby, FC 2:13.73, 6.Ashtin Clark, FC 2:16.72

1600-1.Cooper Schelkopf, FC 5:07.30

3200-1.Hayden Husky, JCC 11:12.96

110H-1.Houston Broz, WC 16.38, 6.Waylon Rayburn, FC 19.15

300IH-1.Houston Broz, WC 43.51

4x100-1.Lincoln Lutheran 46.59

4x400-1.Wilber-Clatonia 3:40.39, 4.Fillmore Central 3:53.69 (Luke Kimbrough, Keegan Theobald, Isaiah Lauby, Aiden Hinrichs)

4x800-1.Fillmore Central 9:05.60 (Aiden Hinrichs, Cole Nedrow, Ashtin Clark, Cooper Schelkopf)

High Jump-1.Mason Combs, WC 5-10, 3.Eli Myers, FC 5-8

Pole Vault-1.Ashton Pulliam, WC 13-6, 6.Waylon Rayburn, FC 9-0

Long Jump-1.Mason Combs, WC 20-0 ½

Triple Jump-1.Mason Combs, WC 42-2, 4.Luke Kimbrough, FC 38-6 ¾, 5.Keegan Theobald, FC 38-2

Shot Put-1.Treyton Holthus, JCC 48-9

Discus-1.Nolan Wellensiak, JCC 139-11