FC etc., and Centennial plays at Fairbury Softball Invite

"(I’m) very pleased with our grit today; we had girls laying out and sacrificing for plays,” Panthers head coach Aaron Lauby said. “I wasn't sure about us not being able to practice the last two days due to rain and homecoming, but they showed me a lot today. We played better today than a week ago, and that is a good sign of progress. I anticipate some hiccups along the way but we are getting better. Shelby Lawver is doing an outstanding job at catcher, our infield defense is starting to improve game to game, our pitching is competing well and even our outfield is slowly starting to become more clear. Olivea Swanson and Kaili Head had really good days today. Faith Engle is playing her best softball of her career right now and we are getting consistent good play from a lot of our girls."