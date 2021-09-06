FC etc., and Centennial plays at Fairbury Softball Invite

FAIRBURY – Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend and Centennial both hit the softball diamond Saturday for the Fairbury Invite, as each team played three games on the day. The Panthers opened with a loss to Malcolm, rebounded to down Milford in extra innings and fell to Elkhorn North to close the day.
Centennial dropped all three of its games, losing to host Fairbury, Elkhorn North and Milford.
"(I’m) very pleased with our grit today; we had girls laying out and sacrificing for plays,” Panthers head coach Aaron Lauby said. “I wasn't sure about us not being able to practice the last two days due to rain and homecoming, but they showed me a lot today. We played better today than a week ago, and that is a good sign of progress. I anticipate some hiccups along the way but we are getting better. Shelby Lawver is doing an outstanding job at catcher, our infield defense is starting to improve game to game, our pitching is competing well and even our outfield is slowly starting to become more clear. Olivea Swanson and Kaili Head had really good days today. Faith Engle is playing her best softball of her career right now and we are getting consistent good play from a lot of our girls."
Malcolm 10, FCEMF 1
The Clippers and Panthers each had chances early, as both teams threw a runner out at home in the first inning and FCEMF left the bases loaded in the second.
Head opened the game with a leadoff single and Engle followed with a bunt single to put a pair of runners on for FCEMF in the top of the first. However, the Panthers failed to capitalize as Kelsi Gaston lined out to the shortstop, who easily doubled off Head at second.
Lilly Ellison followed with a single into left field as Engle charged home, but the throw was in time and umpires ruled Malcolm applied the tag before Engle crossed home plate, ending the top of the first.
The Clippers threatened in the bottom of the inning, but FCEMF pitcher Amy Lauby fielded a bunt and applied the tag at home plate on the suicide squeeze to keep Malcolm off the board.
The Panthers loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the second, but Head struck out to end the threat.
Malcolm broke through with four runs in the bottom of the frame, highlighted by Alyssa Fortik’s two-run blast over the left-field fence.
FCEMF got one back in the top of the third after Engle singled to center field to lead off the inning and Ellison drove her in with an RBI single, but Malcolm starter Emma Brown retired the next three batters to end the threat.
The Clippers tacked on three insurance runs in the bottom of the third and added another three in the fourth to take a 10-1 lead into the fifth. FCEMF failed to score in the top of the inning to clinch the loss.
"The score is not indicative of how well this game was played,” coach Lauby said. “We hit the ball really, really well. They made some fantastic defensive plays. They have serious team speed, talent at every position and are exceptional on defense. I thought our girls came ready to play and played well."
Ellison powered the Panthers’ lineup against Malcolm, as the sophomore went 3 for 3 with an RBI. Engle and Head also notched multi-hit games as FCEMF finished with 10 for the game. However, the offense only managed one run.
Lauby took the loss in the circle for the Panthers, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk in two innings. Ashley Braun pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk. Ellison retired the only batter she faced in a brief relief outing.
Fairbury 9, Centennial 4
Fairbury exploded for six runs in the first inning and another in the second, but Centennial didn’t go away. The Broncos clawed back into the game with a four-run fifth inning, but the Jeffs responded with two of their own in the bottom of the frame to secure a 9-4 win.
Centennial racked up four runs on eight hits against Fairbury. The Broncos found contributors across the lineup, as seven different batters recorded a hit.
Ava Fischer led the way with a 2 for 3 performance, as the sophomore doubled and drove in a run. Lillian Butzke also drove in a run on a fourth-inning single, while Halley Heidtbrink ripped a two-RBI double in the same inning.
In the circle, Savannah Horne took the loss for the Broncos. The sophomore tossed four innings and allowed nine runs – eight earned – on eight hits and four walks with a strikeout.
FCEMF 6, Milford 2 (8 innings)
The Panthers struck early, plating a run apiece in each of the first two innings, but the Eagles hung around. Milford scored a run in the third and then tied the game in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. In the top of the eighth, FCEMF scored four runs to break the game open in a 6-2 win.
"I told Coach Mohwinkel before the game that it should be a competitive game, and it was. It went extra innings and Amy Lauby was able to go the distance,” Lauby said. “There were about five different occasions where I almost pulled her for Lilly (Ellison), but she kept herself in the game by making pitches, and our team defense was really good. As a pitcher you aren't always going to have your best stuff, but Amy gave us what she had, and her team backed her up. That game was what I envisioned us being when we would get our defense figured out. “
FCEMF tallied 10 hits against Milford, led by multi-hit outings from Engle, Gastson and Swanson.
Swanson recorded a hit in both of her at-bats, including a double. Gaston went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk, while Engle went 2 for 4 and drove in a run on an RBI single. Head added a solo home run and Ellison came through with the big hit in extra innings with a double that drove in a pair of runs.
Lauby went the distance in the circle for Panthers. The sophomore allowed two runs – one earned – on eight hits and a walk with three strikeouts on 108 pitches in eight innings to earn a complete-game win.
“Fourteen girls played and all contributed to the team win,” coach Lauby said. “Faith Engle and Ashley Braun had key hits early and late. Every run mattered in this one."
Elkhorn North 10, Centennial 2
Elkhorn North raced out to an early lead, plating three runs in the bottom of the first thanks to a two-run shot. The Wolves nearly had a second two-run blast in the frame, but Centennial left fielder Halle Kinnett made the catch despite flipping over the wall to complete the inning-ending robbery.
The Broncos drew a pair of walks in the top of the second but didn’t score, while Elkhorn North added three more in the bottom of the frame to take a 6-0 lead.
Centennial responded in the third. Horne and Fischer drew a pair of walks to lead off the inning, and Horne scored the Broncos’ first run of the game on a wild pitch. Heidtbrink then cashed in with an RBI double to cut the deficit to four, but Eliza Timmerman lined into a double play and Kinnett popped out to third base to end the threat.
The Wolves went down in order in the bottom of the third and Centennial threatened in the top of the fourth, loading the bases with one out. However, Horne grounded into a fielder’s choice and Fischer struck out looking as the Broncos failed to score.
Elkhorn North put the game out of reach with four runs in the bottom of the frame and then held Centennial scoreless in the fifth to clinch a 10-2 win.
The Broncos drew six walks but mustered just three hits against the Wolves while leaving a whopping 13 runners on base.
Defensively, Centennial committed four errors leading to five unearned Elkhorn North runs. Fischer took the loss for the Broncos, allowing six runs – two earned – on four hits in two innings. Horne pitched two innings of relief and allowed four runs – three earned – on three hits and a walk.
Elkhorn North 6, FCEMF 2
The Panthers drew first blood with a run in the first inning, but the Wolves quickly tied the game in the second. Elkhorn North added two runs in the third and three more in the fifth to take a five-run lead. In the bottom of the fifth, FCEMF scored once to cut the deficit to four but failed to get any closer in a 6-2 loss.
“(I) love getting an opportunity to play these Class B teams from the Omaha area,” Lauby said. “Lilly Ellison competed well from the circle, and we had our opportunities to put together some big innings, but just couldn't get that big two-out hit. We left too many on base, and in a time limit game like this one, we had to try to rush defensively the last inning to extend it. (The) girls competed really well, and I am encouraged by our progress, however, still disappointed in the result, because I thought this was a game that was there for the taking."
Abby Nichols went 2 for 3 at the plate to lead the FCEMF lineup, which recorded seven hits in the game. Head went 1 for 3 and scored both of the Panthers’ runs – one on an Ellison RBI single and the other on an RBI single off the bat of Gaston.
Ellison took the loss in the circle, allowing four runs – two earned – on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts in four innings pitched. Braun entered in relief and allowed two earned runs on a hit and two walks.
Milford 8, Centennial 4
The Eagles plated four runs in the bottom of the first to take a commanding lead early. Centennial responded with a pair of runs in the top of the second to cut the deficit in half, but Milford added another run in the bottom of the frame, scored twice more in the third and plated one more in the fifth for an 8-4 win.
The Broncos plated four runs on seven hits, but they left 13 runners on base. Horne recorded a multi-hit game with a pair of singles, while Paige Bloebaum drove in a pair of runs and Butzke and Timmerman added an RBI apiece.
Horne took the loss and allowed eight runs on nine hits and two walks with two strikeouts, but the Broncos’ defense did their pitcher no favors. Centennial committed four errors, which led to five unearned Milford runs.
Centennial returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Centura-Central Valley and Wilber-Clatonia, while FCEMF next takes the field Thursday against Freeman and Wilber-Clatonia.