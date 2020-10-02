FC/EM/F softball knocks off Class C No. 6 Freeman

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers softball team capped the regular season on Thursday night with an 8-7 win at home over Class C No. 6 Freeman.

Freeman appeared to be in control as it took a 6-2 lead into the top of the fifth inning, but the FC/EM/F girls had a big run left in the tank as they scored five in the bottom of the sixth and held on for the win.

The Panthers will take a 14-12 record to the Class C-7 subdistrict in Central City, which starts on Monday.

FC/EM/F is slated to play Twin River at 4 p.m. and then the winner of the Polk County vs. Central City game at 6 p.m. for a district final berth.

After scoring a run in the fifth to trim the Freeman lead to 6-3, the Panther bats came alive with five hits and five runs in the sixth.

After the first out was recorded, Abby Nichols doubled and Claire Kimbrough singled, followed by a run-scoring single off the bat of Jackie Schelkopf to make it 6-4.

With two on and one out, Vanessa Lukes drove in two more runs and the game was tied.

Still with one and two on, Georgia Meyer’s double gave the Panthers an 8-6 lead.