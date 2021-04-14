FC boys win their own golf invitational

GENEVA - The morning start to the Fillmore Central Invite at Hidden Hills Golf Course in Geneva on Tuesday greeted the field to a cold start with blustery winds.

The temperatures were at 45 degrees, but with winds gusting at nearly 20 miles per hour the wind chill index was in the 30s.

Fillmore Central used a 1-3 finish by sophomore Alex Schademann and senior Koby Head to keep Sandy Creek in the rear view mirror as they defeated the Cougars by 11 strokes, 377 to 388.

Thayer Central was third with 409 strokes and the Heartland Huskies finished fourth with 416 shots. Sutton rounded out the top five with a score of 456.

Schademann fired an 82 for his 18 holes, while Logan Wiedel of Thayer Central was second with an 86. Head’s score was an 89.

Other medalists from the Panthers and the Huskies included; Panther Riley Hiatt took seventh with a 99; Heartland’s trio of Reeve Oswald, Mason Hiebner and Jake Regier came in places 8-10 with scores of 101, 103 and 103 respectively.

Fillmore Central’s Aidan Trowbridge gave the Panthers four golfers in the top 15 with a 107 as did Huskie Alex Goertzen who finished with a 109 for 14th place.