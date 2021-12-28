FC boys bury Fullerton but quick

SHELBY – The Fillmore Central Panthers had 11 players score in Monday’s 73-36 win over the Fullerton Warriors in the opening round of the Shelby-Rising City Tournament.

The Panthers improved to 3-5 as they rolled early and often leading 24-10 after the first eight minutes and 39-26 at the break.

Fullerton did trim a point off the Panthers first quarter lead winning the second period 16-15, but early in the third the Panthers laid any hopes the Warriors had of a comeback to rest with a 10-1 scoring run over the first one minute and 23 seconds.

Fillmore Central would go on to outscore the Warriors 23-1 in the quarter and by the 5 ½ minute mark of the fourth, the lead had grown to 40 points and the running clock was in progress.

Fillmore Central was led in scoring by senior Isaiah Lauby with 16. Keegan Theobald added 13 and Carson Asche was the third player in double figures for the Panthers.

Fillmore Central shot the ball well coming out of the NSAA five-day moratorium as they were 31 of 58 which included 6 of 11 on 3-point attempts. The Panthers were shaky at the free throw line hitting 4 of 11.